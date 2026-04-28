ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Election Phase 2: Police Observer Ajay Pal Sharma Raids TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan’s Office In Falta

By Papri Chatterjee & Subhajeet Das

Falta/Kolkata: On his very first day in office, Ajay Pal Sharma — the Police Observer for South 24 Parganas —visited homes of local Trinamool leaders and workers with a ‘warning’ ahead of the second phase of polling on Wednesday.

The 2011-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer specifically issued a stern warning to Jahangir Khan, the Trinamool candidate for the Falta Assembly constituency, following allegations that he intimidated voters. This time, accompanied by central forces, he raided Jahangir's office. Trinamool leaders and workers gathered to stage a protest against Sharma there.

The central forces compiled a list of individuals suspected of threatening voters. Subsequently, they detained a man from here. According to sources, the central forces took the person along with them to help identify the persons named in the list and to locate their residential addresses. Using this individual as a guide to navigate the locality, the central forces toured various areas within the Falta Assembly constituency.

Sharma accompanied the forces throughout this operation. During this time, local Trinamool leaders and workers gathered outside the party office of Trinamool candidate Jahangir Khan. As the vehicles carrying the officials and the forces prepared to leave the area, the crowd began to protest, chanting the slogan "Joy Bangla" repeatedly.

Initially, Jahangir himself was not visible at the spot. However, as the Police Observer and the central forces departed, he entered the party office. He, too, immediately joined his party workers in sloganeering.

Notably, Sharma did not make any public statements on this day. He was seen engaging in discussions with the central force officers present at the scene. However, the Trinamool Congress has lodged a counter-allegation, claiming that the police observer's "route march" with the forces was, in reality, nothing more than an attempt to intimidate ordinary voters.

Commenting on the issue, Jahangir said, "I do not know what this police observer was trying to achieve. He cannot intimidate me in this manner. I will bow my head only before the mass—the true deities—of Bengal. I will never bow before a policeman sent from Delhi. He cannot suppress me. He came to my office on Monday, but I was not present. He proceeded to threaten and intimidate my security guards. Subsequently, he went to my neighbourhood and my home to instil fear among people. If he attempts any mischief on election day, the women of the locality—our mothers and sisters— will confront him. They will teach him a fitting lesson."

The Trinamool candidate from Falta further alleged that Sharma is operating beyond the scope of his authority. He remarked, "The police observer is overstepping his jurisdiction by engaging in such activities. He has absolutely no right to conduct route marches or roam the area accompanied by security forces. If he receives any complaints, he should report them to the superintendent of police or the local police station. Why is he personally visiting the scene to intimidate people? Jahangir Khan cannot be suppressed in this manner. Moreover, the people of Falta stand firmly behind me.”

Commission stands by police observer

Against this backdrop, chief electoral officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal clarified that, for the time being, no specific report is being sought. However, Pal Sharma is at liberty to submit a report to the Commission if he so chooses, and future steps will be taken based on that submission, he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the CEO stated unequivocally, "Whatever is transpiring in South 24 Parganas is under the police observer's scrutiny. Action will be taken in accordance with the report he submits. We will provide whatever assistance he requests from us."