Bengal Assembly Election Phase 2: Police Observer Ajay Pal Sharma Raids TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan’s Office In Falta
The 2011-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer issued a stern warning to Jahangir Khan over the allegation of voter intimidation.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
By Papri Chatterjee & Subhajeet Das
Falta/Kolkata: On his very first day in office, Ajay Pal Sharma — the Police Observer for South 24 Parganas —visited homes of local Trinamool leaders and workers with a ‘warning’ ahead of the second phase of polling on Wednesday.
The 2011-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer specifically issued a stern warning to Jahangir Khan, the Trinamool candidate for the Falta Assembly constituency, following allegations that he intimidated voters. This time, accompanied by central forces, he raided Jahangir's office. Trinamool leaders and workers gathered to stage a protest against Sharma there.
The central forces compiled a list of individuals suspected of threatening voters. Subsequently, they detained a man from here. According to sources, the central forces took the person along with them to help identify the persons named in the list and to locate their residential addresses. Using this individual as a guide to navigate the locality, the central forces toured various areas within the Falta Assembly constituency.
Sharma accompanied the forces throughout this operation. During this time, local Trinamool leaders and workers gathered outside the party office of Trinamool candidate Jahangir Khan. As the vehicles carrying the officials and the forces prepared to leave the area, the crowd began to protest, chanting the slogan "Joy Bangla" repeatedly.
Initially, Jahangir himself was not visible at the spot. However, as the Police Observer and the central forces departed, he entered the party office. He, too, immediately joined his party workers in sloganeering.
Notably, Sharma did not make any public statements on this day. He was seen engaging in discussions with the central force officers present at the scene. However, the Trinamool Congress has lodged a counter-allegation, claiming that the police observer's "route march" with the forces was, in reality, nothing more than an attempt to intimidate ordinary voters.
Commenting on the issue, Jahangir said, "I do not know what this police observer was trying to achieve. He cannot intimidate me in this manner. I will bow my head only before the mass—the true deities—of Bengal. I will never bow before a policeman sent from Delhi. He cannot suppress me. He came to my office on Monday, but I was not present. He proceeded to threaten and intimidate my security guards. Subsequently, he went to my neighbourhood and my home to instil fear among people. If he attempts any mischief on election day, the women of the locality—our mothers and sisters— will confront him. They will teach him a fitting lesson."
The Trinamool candidate from Falta further alleged that Sharma is operating beyond the scope of his authority. He remarked, "The police observer is overstepping his jurisdiction by engaging in such activities. He has absolutely no right to conduct route marches or roam the area accompanied by security forces. If he receives any complaints, he should report them to the superintendent of police or the local police station. Why is he personally visiting the scene to intimidate people? Jahangir Khan cannot be suppressed in this manner. Moreover, the people of Falta stand firmly behind me.”
Commission stands by police observer
Against this backdrop, chief electoral officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal clarified that, for the time being, no specific report is being sought. However, Pal Sharma is at liberty to submit a report to the Commission if he so chooses, and future steps will be taken based on that submission, he said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the CEO stated unequivocally, "Whatever is transpiring in South 24 Parganas is under the police observer's scrutiny. Action will be taken in accordance with the report he submits. We will provide whatever assistance he requests from us."
Simultaneously, he issued a stern warning: “Intimidating voters is completely illegal. If anyone issues threats, lodge a complaint. We will take appropriate action."
The second—and final—phase of voting in the state is scheduled for Wednesday. To tighten security ahead of the polls across 142 constituencies, central forces and the police have already been deployed on the streets, and route marches are currently underway. Amidst these preparations, however, Sharma has once again emerged as the focal point of a fresh controversy in Falta.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress approached the High Court alleging that the police observer intimidated both voters and the candidate. The matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Krishna Rao. However, the Court explicitly stated that it would not intervene in the matter until the day of voting. The Court further directed that no one shall obstruct the officials appointed to oversee the electoral process in the discharge of their duties.
Separately, the Trinamool Congress has also raised questions regarding the impartiality of the Election Commission itself. Visiting the CEO's office, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Arup Biswas lodged a direct complaint, alleging that the Commission is working on behalf of the BJP.
During the first phase of voting, the Election Commission received over a hundred complaints regarding intimidation. An incident involving the physical assault of a candidate in Kumarganj, South Dinajpur, also came to light.
The surveillance has been significantly tightened for the second phase. The commission has issued directives stating that, to ensure the safety and security of voters, assistance from central forces must be sought whenever necessary. Unlawful assemblies or acts of intimidation will not be tolerated under any circumstances, authorities said.
The Commission has also launched a toll-free helpline number for voters: 1800345008. Additionally, the central forces released a separate helpline number to enable voters to lodge complaints directly on election day.
Complaint filed
After lodging a formal complaint at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the Trinamool Congress launched a scathing attack against the ECI.
"Has the National Election Commission lost its impartiality? Has it now transformed into a 'BJP Commission'?" Chandrima Bhattacharya, state minister of health and family welfare, questioned.
The Trinamool leadership sarcastically dubbed this police officer, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, as 'Singham' and an 'encounter specialist.' Chandrima Bhattacharya asked, “What is the true objective behind appointing an encounter specialist as an observer in a peaceful, democratic election? Is it to ensure a free and peaceful election, or to instil terror in the minds of the common people?