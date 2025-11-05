ETV Bharat / state

Encounter Between Security Forces And Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: A fierce encounter broke out between police and Naxalites in the dense forests of Annaram and Marimalla, located on the Telangana-Bijapur border, under Tarlaguda police station area of ​​Bijapur, a Naxal-affected district in Chhattisgarh.

ASP Chandrakant Govarna stated members of the Maddeed Area Committee were engaged in the encounter with the police. The police officer stated that the search operation is currently underway, and for security reasons, detailed information can be shared only after the police team returns to the base camp.

He said special teams of the district police, District Reserve Group and CRPF personnel, initiated a search operation in the forest area following information on Naxalite activity. Meanwhile, early in the morning, Naxalites hiding in the dense forest opened fire on security forces, prompting the latter to retaliate.