Encounter Between Security Forces And Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Though no information has yet been received by police on the encounter, it is reported that three Naxalites were killed.

A fierce encounter broke out between police and Naxalites in the dense forests of Annaram and Marimalla, located on the Telangana-Bijapur border, under Tarlaguda police station area of ​​Bijapur, a Naxal-affected district in Chhattisgarh.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
Published : November 5, 2025 at 8:23 PM IST

ASP Chandrakant Govarna stated members of the Maddeed Area Committee were engaged in the encounter with the police. The police officer stated that the search operation is currently underway, and for security reasons, detailed information can be shared only after the police team returns to the base camp.

He said special teams of the district police, District Reserve Group and CRPF personnel, initiated a search operation in the forest area following information on Naxalite activity. Meanwhile, early in the morning, Naxalites hiding in the dense forest opened fire on security forces, prompting the latter to retaliate.

After a half-an-hour long gunfight, the Naxalites fled into the forest. The bodies of three Naxalites were reportedly recovered from the scene. Although it has not yet been confirmed, weapons, explosives, and daily use items have been seized from the scene.

Police officers said due to the possible presence of Naxalites in the area, additional forces have been deployed and an intensive search is being conducted in the area. Vigilance is also being maintained along the Bijapur and Telangana border.

Police have also appealed villagers to immediately report any suspicious activity in the area to police.

