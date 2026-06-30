ETV Bharat / state

Shimla School Administrator Murder Case: Police Name Brother as Key Conspirator, Uncover Money Trail

Shimla: Shimla Police claimed to have made a breakthrough in the murder case of Saraswati Paradise School administrator Manisha Mittal, revealing that the crime was allegedly carried out over a property dispute by her brother.

On June 13, Manisha was shot and killed in a targeted attack while she was returning to school after purchasing groceries. The shooters, who had been waiting near the school gate, killed her before fleeing from the scene.

ASP Shimla Mehar Panwar stated that the investigation revealed the deceased's brother, Himank Mittal, was the mastermind behind the murder plot. He, along with his friend, Govind, hired two shooters, Ashish and Deepak, to carry out the killing.

The investigation also uncovered that Himank had transferred Rs 8.5 lakh to Govind's bank account to execute the crime, police said.

"Shimla Police arrested Govind on June 28 and Himank Mittal on June 29. The court sent Govind to four days of police remand, while Himank is currently in Rohtak due to ill health. The police have initiated legal proceedings after taking him into custody," ASP Panwar said.