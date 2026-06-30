Shimla School Administrator Murder Case: Police Name Brother as Key Conspirator, Uncover Money Trail
According to police, Saraswati Paradise School administrator Manisha Mittal's brother hired two shooters through a friend to kill her.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Shimla: Shimla Police claimed to have made a breakthrough in the murder case of Saraswati Paradise School administrator Manisha Mittal, revealing that the crime was allegedly carried out over a property dispute by her brother.
On June 13, Manisha was shot and killed in a targeted attack while she was returning to school after purchasing groceries. The shooters, who had been waiting near the school gate, killed her before fleeing from the scene.
ASP Shimla Mehar Panwar stated that the investigation revealed the deceased's brother, Himank Mittal, was the mastermind behind the murder plot. He, along with his friend, Govind, hired two shooters, Ashish and Deepak, to carry out the killing.
The investigation also uncovered that Himank had transferred Rs 8.5 lakh to Govind's bank account to execute the crime, police said.
"Shimla Police arrested Govind on June 28 and Himank Mittal on June 29. The court sent Govind to four days of police remand, while Himank is currently in Rohtak due to ill health. The police have initiated legal proceedings after taking him into custody," ASP Panwar said.
Police also said that Himank and Govind had access to the school's CCTV surveillance system. The footage and other key information were shared with the hired assailants to help them plan and execute the crime.
"The police are conducting a thorough investigation and examining every aspect of the conspiracy," said Panwar.
A special police team arrested both shooters within nearly 39 hours of the murder. They also recovered two pistols used in the crime. The court has granted a remand of seven days to the accused.
Earlier, the killing had evoked widespread outrage among residents, who demanded stringent action and the "harshest possible punishment for those responsible" for the crime.
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