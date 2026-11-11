ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest 'Smuggler', His Son For Hacking Rajasthan High Court Website To Manage Fake Bail Orders

Jodhpur: Police have arrested a father-son duo for allegedly hacking the Rajasthan High Court website and uploading fake bail orders.

The police arrested Kulwinder Singh Panesar and his son, Manpreet, from Ludhiana in the case.

Panesar, an accused in an opium smuggling case who is a resident of Moga city, Punjab, had been facing prison term after recovery of over 8 kilograms of contraband within the jurisdiction of the Rajiasar police station.

Police said that Panesar, who was out on bail, was required to return to jail on June 9 after the expiry of his bail period. His son Manpreet traveled all the way from Canada to India to help his father evade arrest and make fraudulent bail orders.

Panesar was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case, which was registered at the Rajiasar police station in Sri Ganganagar, in Rajasthan.

​Earlier, the duo uploaded the bail orders on the High Court website on October 26. The orders were discovered on November 3, eight days after they were uploaded.

The High Court administration ordered an investigation into the matter while a case was registered at the Kudi Bhagtasani police station.

The accused were apprehended on Tuesday and were brought to Jodhpur, where they were formally arrested.