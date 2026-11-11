Police Arrest 'Smuggler', His Son For Hacking Rajasthan High Court Website To Manage Fake Bail Orders
Police made the arrests from Ludhiana and have registered a case at Kudi Bhagtasani police station.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Jodhpur: Police have arrested a father-son duo for allegedly hacking the Rajasthan High Court website and uploading fake bail orders.
The police arrested Kulwinder Singh Panesar and his son, Manpreet, from Ludhiana in the case.
Panesar, an accused in an opium smuggling case who is a resident of Moga city, Punjab, had been facing prison term after recovery of over 8 kilograms of contraband within the jurisdiction of the Rajiasar police station.
Police said that Panesar, who was out on bail, was required to return to jail on June 9 after the expiry of his bail period. His son Manpreet traveled all the way from Canada to India to help his father evade arrest and make fraudulent bail orders.
Panesar was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case, which was registered at the Rajiasar police station in Sri Ganganagar, in Rajasthan.
Earlier, the duo uploaded the bail orders on the High Court website on October 26. The orders were discovered on November 3, eight days after they were uploaded.
The High Court administration ordered an investigation into the matter while a case was registered at the Kudi Bhagtasani police station.
The accused were apprehended on Tuesday and were brought to Jodhpur, where they were formally arrested.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Police Commissioner Anshuman Bhomia and DCP (West) Kamal Shekhawat.
DCP (West) Shekhawat said the arrests were made immediately after police came to know about the fraud.
After the matter came to light, the High Court ordered the cancellation of bail bonds of the accused, forfeiture of the sureties’ amounts, and issued an arrest warrant.
To evade arrest, the accused had presented three purported bail orders, dated October 12, 15, and 26, to the police. Later investigation by the police revealed that the cases were not even listed for hearing on those dates, nor were any such orders issued by the court.
The questioning of the accused is underway to identify other individuals involved in the case.
“An interrogation of the accused is underway, which is expected to reveal the full extent of the conspiracy,” said police.
Earlier, the High Court administration immediately brought the matter to the attention of the Chief Justice and initiated the process of removing the orders from the website.
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