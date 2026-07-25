Woman Dies by Suicide in Sonipat; Police Probe Underway
Family says the woman had been battling depression for years and was under treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 9:40 PM IST
Sonipat: A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at the Railway High-Rise Society in Sector-10 with her family telling police that she had been suffering from depression for several years and was undergoing treatment in Delhi.
After police were informed about it, a team from the Sector-27 went to the spot, took took possession of the body and started a probe. The family said that the deceased woman, Udita (25), was experiencing mental distress.
Ajay Patil, who is originally from Maharashtra, is a former railway worker, and resides with his family in a flat on the seventh floor of the Railway High-Rise Society in Sector-10. On Friday, his younger daughter, Udita, locked the door to her room from the inside. Panic followed when her body was discovered.
According to her family, Udita was on regular medication. Udita was the youngest of three sisters and had both an older sister and a twin sister. The family is devastated as a result of the incident.
Even though the family had tried to give her emotional support, she took the extreme step. Udita had however celebrated her 25th birthday with great enthusiasm with her family on July 17. No one at the time had any idea that a tragedy of such severity would strike the family just a few days later.
Udita had stopped her studies after completing Class 12 and when she was attending school the family had first noticed that she was suffering from mental distress and had been receiving treatment ever since.
A police probe is currently being conducted. Savitt Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 27, said, "The young woman has taken her own life; her father said that she was experiencing mental distress and had been receiving treatment for many years. The body will be handed over to the family following the post-mortem examination. The police are investigating the matter and are considering all the factors, including the statements of the family members."
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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