ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies by Suicide in Sonipat; Police Probe Underway

Sonipat: A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at the Railway High-Rise Society in Sector-10 with her family telling police that she had been suffering from depression for several years and was undergoing treatment in Delhi.

After police were informed about it, a team from the Sector-27 went to the spot, took took possession of the body and started a probe. The family said that the deceased woman, Udita (25), was experiencing mental distress.

Ajay Patil, who is originally from Maharashtra, is a former railway worker, and resides with his family in a flat on the seventh floor of the Railway High-Rise Society in Sector-10. On Friday, his younger daughter, Udita, locked the door to her room from the inside. Panic followed when her body was discovered.

According to her family, Udita was on regular medication. Udita was the youngest of three sisters and had both an older sister and a twin sister. The family is devastated as a result of the incident.

Even though the family had tried to give her emotional support, she took the extreme step. Udita had however celebrated her 25th birthday with great enthusiasm with her family on July 17. No one at the time had any idea that a tragedy of such severity would strike the family just a few days later.