ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Police Launch Manhunt To Arrest Former YSRCP MLA In Land Scam Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Police have launched a manhunt to arrest Bolla Brahma Naidu, the former YSRCP MLA from Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, who has been absconding after allegations of his involvement in a multi-crore rupee land scam surfaced.

Acting on a complaint filed by the local Tahsildar, the Cyberabad police launched an investigation and have arrested three individuals. Police said that a manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the former MLA, who is absconding, along with other accused persons in this case.

Police probe revealed that despite a plot of land, measuring 104 acres and 25 'guntas' in Survey Number 18 of Gandipet village, Ranga Reddy district, officially registered as 'Poramboke Kanche' (government wasteland/grazing land), the children of an individual named Dasharath, specifically Nimmala Rajesh Goud, Venugopal, Ramaswamy, and their sister Garela Manga, claimed that a portion of this land belonged to them and would occasionally trespass onto the property.

In 2012, when the government tried to evict them, they filed a writ petition in the High Court. While this petition was still pending, they entered into an agreement with Rudraraju Ramakrishna Raju to sell the land. As part of this process, they constructed a shed on the property and stationed an individual named Sunil, a native of Vijayawada, there. However, upon realising that the land was government property, Ramakrishna Raju withdrew from the agreement.

Following arguments in court, a verdict was delivered on October 6, 2025, dismissing the petition and affirming that the land rightfully belonged to the government. Consequently, revenue officials demolished the shed, reclaimed the government land from encroachment, and evicted Sunil from the premises.

Against this backdrop, and leveraging the case previously filed by Dasharath's family members in court, former MLA Brahma Naidu and his relative, Ramesh, hatched a conspiracy to usurp the land. To execute this deal on their behalf, they enlisted the services of Sunil, Veldi Radhakrishna, and others.

Just three weeks after the case was dismissed, Sunil and Radhakrishna met with Dasharath's family members to negotiate a deal. Radhakrishna, who posed as the Additional Collector of Suryapet, convinced the family that he would use his influence to speak with higher-ranking officials on their behalf.