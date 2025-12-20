ETV Bharat / state

Police Launch 'Kirayedar' Portal To Strengthen Tenant Verification, Security In Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday launched an online verification portal, 'Kirayedar', to address gaps in tenant reporting that have persisted despite enforcement action, including FIRs against defaulting landlords. The web portal aims to ease compliance and streamline tenant verification, according to officials.

Jammu SSP Joginder Singh launched the 'Kirayedar' for general public here, expressing hope to witness a significant increase in tenant reporting and verification, which, he said, will strengthen internal security and help in providing a safe and secure Jammu to its citizens.

"Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed incidents of anti-social activities by anti-national elements in the past. Ensuring internal security and providing a safe and secure environment for citizens is the prime responsibility of the police so that peace and prosperity may flourish in every nook and corner of the UT," he said.

The SSP said Jammu, being the winter capital, witnesses a continuous inflow of people from different regions of the UT, especially during the winter months. A large number of such people reside in Jammu in rented accommodation.