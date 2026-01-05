ETV Bharat / state

UP Police Kill Wanted Accused Carrying Reward Of Rs 1 Lakh In Lambhua Encounter

Police said legal procedures are underway and the anti-crime drive continues across Uttar Pradesh to maintain law and order.
Representational Image
ETV Bharat English Team

January 5, 2026

Lakhimpur Kheri: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday killed a wanted criminal in an encounter in the Sultanpur district. According to police, the encounter took place in the Lambhua area on National Highway 731. The criminal, identified as Talib alias Azam Khan (26), was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, police said.

Police said that Talib had more than a dozen criminal cases registered against him. These included cases of cow slaughter, robbery, theft, and charges under the Gangster Act. He was also wanted in the Lakhimpur Kheri district. The operation was carried out jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Lambhua police team.

Lambhua Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Rai said that police recovered information about Talib's movement. Acting on the tip-off, police teams set up a cordon in the area. When the police tried to stop him, Talib opened fire. In the retaliatory action by the police, Talib was injured. He was first taken to the Lambhua Community Health Centre for treatment. Due to his serious condition, doctors referred him to a medical college. Doctors there declared him dead.

The police official added that Talib was the son of Gaffar Khan and a resident of Gauri village under Faradhan police station in Lakhimpur Kheri district. His family has been informed about his death, Rai added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh said that all legal procedures related to the encounter are being followed. He said that peace and order have been maintained at the spot, and further investigation is underway.

The police also said that the campaign against criminals in Uttar Pradesh is continuing. Two days ago, police arrested two accused involved in the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Bulandshahr. During an exchange of fire, both accused were shot in their legs. Police officials said that strict action will continue against serious criminals to ensure public safety.

