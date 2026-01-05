ETV Bharat / state

UP Police Kill Wanted Accused Carrying Reward Of Rs 1 Lakh In Lambhua Encounter

Lakhimpur Kheri: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday killed a wanted criminal in an encounter in the Sultanpur district. According to police, the encounter took place in the Lambhua area on National Highway 731. The criminal, identified as Talib alias Azam Khan (26), was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, police said.

Police said that Talib had more than a dozen criminal cases registered against him. These included cases of cow slaughter, robbery, theft, and charges under the Gangster Act. He was also wanted in the Lakhimpur Kheri district. The operation was carried out jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Lambhua police team.

Lambhua Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Rai said that police recovered information about Talib's movement. Acting on the tip-off, police teams set up a cordon in the area. When the police tried to stop him, Talib opened fire. In the retaliatory action by the police, Talib was injured. He was first taken to the Lambhua Community Health Centre for treatment. Due to his serious condition, doctors referred him to a medical college. Doctors there declared him dead.