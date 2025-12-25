ETV Bharat / state

Police Jawan Found Dead With Gunshot Wound In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: A police jawan was found dead under suspicious circumstances, sustaining a gunshot in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Kodnar police camp in the Naxalite-hit Kohkameta police station area, they said.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Pingal Kumar Juri, a district police personnel and a resident of Kanker, who was posted at the recently established Kodnar camp in the Abujhmad region.

According to officials, a gunshot was heard at the camp, following which fellow personnel rushed to the spot and found Juri bleeding with a bullet injury on the right side of his head. He was taken to the Narayanpur district hospital in a Border Security Force (BSF) ambulance, where doctors declared him dead. A postmortem examination is underway. Sources said that prima facie, the case appears to be a suicide.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Robinson Guria confirmed the incident. "Police are currently investigating the possibility of suicide, accidental discharge, or other technical reasons," he said. Senior police officials have reached the hospital and started an investigation.