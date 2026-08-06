ETV Bharat / state

Police Issue WFH Advisory Amid Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Gurugram

Gurugram: Incessant rain in Gurugram, which started around 4 am on Wednesday, has slowed down commute in the city. Many major roads, intersections and low-lying areas are waterlogged, due to which people on the roads are facing a lot of trouble. Due to increased pressure of vehicles on the roads during office hours, traffic jams were also seen at many places.

In view of the traffic jams due to waterlogging, Gurugram Police has issued an advisory for private offices, appealing to corporate honchos to provide Work From Home (WFH) facility to their employees wherever possible, so that the number of vehicles on the roads is reduced and the traffic system remains smooth. Police believe that this will save people from unnecessary hassles.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar also said, "Due to continuous rains, there is a waterlogging in many parts of the city. If corporate offices adopt WFH mode, then the traffic pressure will be reduced and the problem of jams can be controlled to a great extent. I appeal to the people to leave their homes only if absolutely necessary, and to follow the advisory issued by the traffic police."