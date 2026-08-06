Police Issue WFH Advisory Amid Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Gurugram
Gurugram Municipal Corporation has also postponed a proposed House meeting on Thursday, instructing officers to stay in the field, monitor waterlogging, ensure water drainage.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Gurugram: Incessant rain in Gurugram, which started around 4 am on Wednesday, has slowed down commute in the city. Many major roads, intersections and low-lying areas are waterlogged, due to which people on the roads are facing a lot of trouble. Due to increased pressure of vehicles on the roads during office hours, traffic jams were also seen at many places.
In view of the traffic jams due to waterlogging, Gurugram Police has issued an advisory for private offices, appealing to corporate honchos to provide Work From Home (WFH) facility to their employees wherever possible, so that the number of vehicles on the roads is reduced and the traffic system remains smooth. Police believe that this will save people from unnecessary hassles.
Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar also said, "Due to continuous rains, there is a waterlogging in many parts of the city. If corporate offices adopt WFH mode, then the traffic pressure will be reduced and the problem of jams can be controlled to a great extent. I appeal to the people to leave their homes only if absolutely necessary, and to follow the advisory issued by the traffic police."
In view of the heavy rains, Gurugram Municipal Corporation has also postponed a proposed House meeting on Thursday. The corporation administration has instructed the officers to stay in the field, monitor waterlogged areas and ensure drainage of water. The administration says that at present, the priority is to speed up relief work in the waterlogging-affected areas and to maintain normal traffic flow in the city.
The administration has appealed to the citizens to be careful during the rains, avoid waterlogged roads and to follow traffic police instructions and advisories. Officials say that till the situation becomes normal, all the concerned departments will be continuously engaged in monitoring and relief work.
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