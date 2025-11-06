ETV Bharat / state

Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Absconding AAP's Punjab MLA Pathanmajra

Police sources said the investigation into the case is ongoing, and the process to declare him a fugitive has been initiated. The lookout notice has been issued to ensure that he is monitored at the borders due to the possibility of his leaving the country. Local police, in collaboration with special teams, have repeatedly raided his hideouts. The public has been asked to immediately report any information about his whereabouts.

Several raids were conducted by the police to nab him, but he remains elusive. Posters carrying his photos have been pasted in public places in the constituency, including his residence.

Patiala: Police on Thursday issued a lookout notice against AAP's Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who has been absconding for the past several months after being accused in a rape case in Punjab's Patiala.

Meanwhile, his lawyer, Simranjit Singh Saggu, said if a person does not appear in the court proceedings, a summons is issued first, followed by a warrant and then a non-bailable warrant. After this, the issuance of a lookout notice is the norm, and there is nothing special or unusual in this.

"As far as the bail of Pathanmajra is concerned, the petition will be filed in the High Court within the legal time, and all the proceedings will be merged there. Before the government initiated any proceedings, we had filed a case in the esteemed court, which is still pending. Apart from this, we have already appeared in the proceedings that have been initiated in the SDM’s court. Our application related to the discovery of documents is still under consideration. To date, no document has been submitted by the government," he added.

A woman from Dabri village in Haryana's Karnal district had filed an FIR against Pathanmajra, alleging that he had entered into a relationship with her by posing as a divorcee and married her in 2021. The MLA was accused of rape, fraud, and criminal intimidation. Dismissing all allegations, he said they are politically motivated and claimed that the AAP leadership was misusing the state machinery to stifle his voice on several issues.