Ankita Bhandari VIP Controversy: Urmila Sanawar’s SIT Appearance Sparks Fresh Debate, CM Dhami Meets Victim’s Parents
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated that delivering justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case remains the top priority of the state government.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Dehradun: Actor Urmila Sanawar, who had been absconding in connection with the VIP controversy linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, appeared before the police in Dehradun on Wednesday, January 7. She was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for nearly six hours.
Sanawar herself shared the information through a video posted on Facebook, stating that she is currently in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. According to her, she remained part of the SIT investigation from 12 noon to 6 pm and fully cooperated with the police. She also said the conduct of the Uttarakhand Police towards her was appropriate and supportive.
She said the SIT probe is still ongoing and that she is scheduled to appear before the investigating team in Haridwar on Thursday, January 8, in connection with other cases. Sanawar claimed she handed over all evidence, documents and recordings related to the Ankita Bhandari murder case that were in her possession. She added that she answered all questions posed by the police satisfactorily and reiterated that justice must be delivered to Ankita.
Expressing anguish over social media reactions, Sanawar said she was distressed to see her name being dragged into political narratives. She denied affiliation with any political party and appealed to people not to politicise the case. “Ankita Bhandari is not just Uttarakhand’s daughter but the daughter of the entire nation. I have put my life at risk to come forward only for justice,” she said.
Sanawar also urged for a high-level investigation into the case, including a CBI probe or a narco test, stating that she herself is willing to undergo one. She further demanded a narco test of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, claiming that all information and recordings she shared with the SIT were based on inputs received from him.
It may be recalled that in December 2025, Sanawar had released a Facebook video claiming to be the wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore. In the video, she played an audio recording of a phone conversation allegedly referring to a “VIP” linked to the Ankita Bhandari case and claimed that Ankita was pressured to provide “extra services,” following which she was killed after she refused.
The video triggered political uproar in Uttarakhand and lead to multiple cases being registered against both Sanawar and Rathore, after which they went into hiding. While Sanawar has now appeared before the police, the Uttarakhand High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Suresh Rathore in all related cases.
IG Law and Order Sunil Meena has denied claims of any interrogation of Urmila Sanawar. While Urmila Sanawar may be making statements on her own, Sunil Meena said he does not agree with her version. Speaking to journalists, Meena stated that the police headquarters has not received any information so far regarding her questioning. He clarified that no police team has interrogated Urmila Sanawar to date. He added that all actions will be taken strictly in accordance with the law and whatever developments occur will be made public in due course.
Meanwhile, amid the growing public outrage, Ankita Bhandari’s parents met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and shared their grief and concerns with him. The Chief Minister assured them of positive and appropriate action.
As the uproar over the case intensified, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a press conference on January 6. During the press meet, he promised to meet Ankita’s parents and take action in accordance with their demands. On January 7, the Chief Minister indeed met Ankita’s parents.
The meeting is being seen as significant, as the Chief Minister had earlier stated that any investigation sought by Ankita’s parents would be examined and pursued strictly within the framework of the law. Accordingly, Ankita’s father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, and mother, Soni Devi, held detailed discussions with Chief Minister Dhami.
During the meeting, Ankita’s parents expressed their thoughts, pain, and concerns related to the case. The Chief Minister in response assured them that the state government stands firmly with the victim’s family.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated that delivering justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case remains the top priority of the state government. He assured the family of all possible support and positive action in response to their demands.
Read More: