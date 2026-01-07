ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari VIP Controversy: Urmila Sanawar’s SIT Appearance Sparks Fresh Debate, CM Dhami Meets Victim’s Parents

Dehradun: Actor Urmila Sanawar, who had been absconding in connection with the VIP controversy linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, appeared before the police in Dehradun on Wednesday, January 7. She was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for nearly six hours.

Sanawar herself shared the information through a video posted on Facebook, stating that she is currently in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. According to her, she remained part of the SIT investigation from 12 noon to 6 pm and fully cooperated with the police. She also said the conduct of the Uttarakhand Police towards her was appropriate and supportive.

She said the SIT probe is still ongoing and that she is scheduled to appear before the investigating team in Haridwar on Thursday, January 8, in connection with other cases. Sanawar claimed she handed over all evidence, documents and recordings related to the Ankita Bhandari murder case that were in her possession. She added that she answered all questions posed by the police satisfactorily and reiterated that justice must be delivered to Ankita.

Expressing anguish over social media reactions, Sanawar said she was distressed to see her name being dragged into political narratives. She denied affiliation with any political party and appealed to people not to politicise the case. “Ankita Bhandari is not just Uttarakhand’s daughter but the daughter of the entire nation. I have put my life at risk to come forward only for justice,” she said.

Sanawar also urged for a high-level investigation into the case, including a CBI probe or a narco test, stating that she herself is willing to undergo one. She further demanded a narco test of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, claiming that all information and recordings she shared with the SIT were based on inputs received from him.

It may be recalled that in December 2025, Sanawar had released a Facebook video claiming to be the wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore. In the video, she played an audio recording of a phone conversation allegedly referring to a “VIP” linked to the Ankita Bhandari case and claimed that Ankita was pressured to provide “extra services,” following which she was killed after she refused.