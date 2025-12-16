ETV Bharat / state

Police’s Intelligence Wing Swoops In Kashmir To Curb Terror Glorification

Srinagar: Multiple raids were carried out at the residences of several suspects in Kashmir by the Police’s Counter Intelligence Unit in Kashmir on Tuesday morning in a terror case.

The raids were conducted at 12 places in seven districts of the Valley for glorification of terrorism on the internet with an aim to recruit youth into militancy, officials said.

On cold winter morning, sleuths of the CIK assisted by Police and Central Reserve Police Force carried out searches at residences of suspects in the seven districts. They include central Kashmir’s Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara.