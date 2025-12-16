Police’s Intelligence Wing Swoops In Kashmir To Curb Terror Glorification
The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 11:50 AM IST
Srinagar: Multiple raids were carried out at the residences of several suspects in Kashmir by the Police’s Counter Intelligence Unit in Kashmir on Tuesday morning in a terror case.
The raids were conducted at 12 places in seven districts of the Valley for glorification of terrorism on the internet with an aim to recruit youth into militancy, officials said.
On cold winter morning, sleuths of the CIK assisted by Police and Central Reserve Police Force carried out searches at residences of suspects in the seven districts. They include central Kashmir’s Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara.
The raids were underway when this report was being filed.
The case was registered in 2023 under multiple sections including 153-A, 505 IPC, 13, 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act at Police Station CIK (Counter Intelligence Kashmir). The case also involved the alleged efforts to radicalise and recruit individuals into terrorist ranks.
This comes a day after the National Investigation Agency filed its chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack before a special NIA court in Jammu. The attack claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a ponywallah on April 22. Spread over 1500 pages, the chargesheet holds seven terrorists including three slain in 'Operation Mahadev' in Srinagar outskirts and terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF) responsible for the deadly attack.
