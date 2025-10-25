ETV Bharat / state

Police Identify Pillion Rider Survivor In Kurnool Bus Fire Mishap; 'Key Evidence Collected'

Amravati: Police on Saturday identified the pillion rider who escaped the tragic bus fire incident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool while the bike rider along with 18 others lost their lives in the mishap.

Police identified the survivor as Erriswamy alias Nani, who hails from Tuggali town of Kurnool. The rider Shivshankar and 18 others were charred to death when the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus bound for Bengaluru went up in flames after colliding with the motorcycle in the wee hours of Friday. The bus is believed to have been carrying around 400 smartphones destined to an e-commerce giant and which exploded thereby intensifying the fire.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police(SP), Vikrant Patil told a presser today that they have identified the person sitting behind the deceased bike rider Shivshankar as Erriswamy alias Nani. “He was questioned from various angles and key evidence was collected,” the Kurnool SP said.

According to the top district cop, Erriswamy and Shivshankar, who was riding a Pulsar bike, left Lakshmipuram village for Tuggali after midnight (around 2 am). On the way, at 2.24 am, they filled up with petrol worth Rs 300 at a petrol station near Kia showroom, he said.

“Shortly after leaving from there, Shivshankar skidded near Chinnatekuru and hit the divider on the right side of the road. Shivshankar died on the spot in the accident. Erriswamy, who was sitting behind the bike, escaped with minor injuries,” added the police officer.