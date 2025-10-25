Police Identify Pillion Rider Survivor In Kurnool Bus Fire Mishap; 'Key Evidence Collected'
Addressing a presser, SP Vikrant Patil said that Erriswamy alias Nani was identified and questioned into the tragic bus mishap which left 19 dead.
Amravati: Police on Saturday identified the pillion rider who escaped the tragic bus fire incident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool while the bike rider along with 18 others lost their lives in the mishap.
Police identified the survivor as Erriswamy alias Nani, who hails from Tuggali town of Kurnool. The rider Shivshankar and 18 others were charred to death when the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus bound for Bengaluru went up in flames after colliding with the motorcycle in the wee hours of Friday. The bus is believed to have been carrying around 400 smartphones destined to an e-commerce giant and which exploded thereby intensifying the fire.
Kurnool Superintendent of Police(SP), Vikrant Patil told a presser today that they have identified the person sitting behind the deceased bike rider Shivshankar as Erriswamy alias Nani. “He was questioned from various angles and key evidence was collected,” the Kurnool SP said.
According to the top district cop, Erriswamy and Shivshankar, who was riding a Pulsar bike, left Lakshmipuram village for Tuggali after midnight (around 2 am). On the way, at 2.24 am, they filled up with petrol worth Rs 300 at a petrol station near Kia showroom, he said.
“Shortly after leaving from there, Shivshankar skidded near Chinnatekuru and hit the divider on the right side of the road. Shivshankar died on the spot in the accident. Erriswamy, who was sitting behind the bike, escaped with minor injuries,” added the police officer.
According to the Kurnool SP, when Shivshankar, who was lying in the middle of the road, was pulled aside and the bike was picked up, the speeding bus hit the bike and took him a short distance.
"It was dragged away. Erriswamy got scared when the fire started under the bus and fled to his hometown Tuggali. Ulindakonda police have registered a case and are investigating the bus accident. We are waiting for further investigation in this case”.
DNA Tests Key As Forensic Team Rummage Through Charred Remains
With the bodies of the victims in the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus accident turned into lumps of flesh and piles of ash, DNA tests will be key to determining which body belongs to whom. It is likely to take more than 48 hours for these reports to come. Until then, it will not be possible to hand over the bodies to their families.
The forensic team led by Kurnool Medical College Forensic HOD Dr. Sai Sudheer, Dr. Brahmaji Master, and Dr. Nagarjuna besides six forensic doctors and 10 PGs have taken samples from 19 bodies for DNA tests and performed post-mortem examinations. The forensic teams collected other samples, including soft tissue (cells), bone marrow, and other samples required for DNA tests.
To match the samples, blood samples should be taken from the parents, children, and siblings of the deceased. So far, samples from 12 such relatives have been collected. All of these have been sent for DNA tests. Special teams have been formed under the leadership of AP Forensic Laboratory Director G. Palaraju to complete the tests as soon as possible.
