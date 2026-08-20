ETV Bharat / state

Police Grant Nod For Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Gunj' Event In Pune With 30 Conditions

Pune: Police have granted permission to Rahul Gandhi's August 22 'Chhatron Ki Gunj' event in Pune, setting as many as 30 conditions, prohibiting display of "objectionable" images or banners and asking the organisers to ensure that religious sentiments are not hurt.

The programme is scheduled to be held at the SSPMS College ground near RTO Chowk in the city from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm, where 8,000 to 10,000 people are estimated to gather, according to the permission issued by the police.

Among 30 conditions set by the police, the organisers have been directed not to put up any objectionable images, pictures or banners. The organisers will be responsible if any untoward incident occurs and leads to a law-and-order situation there, the permission order said.

"No one's religious sentiments should be hurt during the programme and responsibility for ensuring this will be on the organisers," it stated.

Mohan Joshi, vice-president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, said the police have granted permission for the programme and the organisers will comply with all the conditions laid down by them.

He said that there are a total 30 conditions set by the police while granting the permission. The permission also requires the organisers to ensure adequate security, separate arrangements for men and women, sufficient entry and exit gates, drinking water, toilets, fire-safety equipment and parking facilities.