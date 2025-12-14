ETV Bharat / state

Police Give Permission For Vijay's Erode Meeting

Erode: Police gave permission on Sunday for TVK chief Vijay's Erode public meeting scheduled for December 18, officials said. The party's chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan, submitted a petition with the Police and Revenue department three days back seeking permission to hold Vijay's meeting between 11 am and 1 pm at Vijayamangalam near here. The land belonged to a private temple under the control of HR&CE department.

Police asked the organisers to fulfil 84 demands, and HR&CE has not immediately given a No Objection Certificate (NOC). After TVK representatives met the temple authorities on Sunday, they sent the necessary NOC to conduct the meeting on their 16-acre land to the police.

Acting upon this, A Sujatha, Superintendent of Police, along with police personnel, again inspected the area and gave permission for the meeting and asked the TVK to deposit Rs 50 thousand to the temple towards the rent and another Rs 50 thousand as a caution deposit. The TVK functionaries thanked the Police and HR&CE for giving permission.

Earlier, Sengottaiyan told reporters that preparatory works for the December 18 public meeting is underway. He, along with the party functionaries, inspected the proposed meeting spot near the Vijayamangalam tollgate as party workers started cleaning the site, expecting permission.