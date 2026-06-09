Police Foil Major Terror Plot In Punjab, Arrest Two Persons With Hand Grenades
The Punjab police have recovered two hand grenades from two persons allegedly associated with a cross-border terror network.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Amritsar: The Punjab police claimed to have foiled a major terror plot with the arrest of two persons and the recovery of two hand grenades from their possession.
According to police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons were in touch with foreign handlers and were working on their instructions to disturb peace in the state.
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav described the arrest and ammunition recovery as a major breakthrough. In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "That it was a major breakthrough for the Amritsar Rural Police."
"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in touch with foreign handlers and were working on their instructions. The recovery of hand grenades points to a larger conspiracy with the aim of disturbing peace and public order in Punjab," he said.
The DGP said that an FIR has been registered at Gharinda police station "under relevant sections of the law" and further investigation is underway to "establish the forward and backward links and identify other accomplices involved in the network."
"Punjab Police is firmly committed to dismantling terrorist networks across the state, eliminating organised crime and ensuring peace and public safety," he said.
According to police officials, the recovery of hand grenades points to a "big conspiracy" that was being hatched to disrupt peace in Punjab. "The investigating agencies believe that the case may be linked to networks operating from across the border. The police are now working to find out how grenades were supplied to the accused and to identify others involved in the conspiracy,” police said.
The police are interrogating the accused to ascertain their links. According to the Punjab Police officials, the operations against "terrorist activities, organised crime and cross-border networks in the state will continue unabated," and that conspiracy to undermine the peace, security and public order in the state will not be allowed to succeed.
According to police officials, the operation of the Amritsar Police is "an important part of the ongoing campaign against terrorism and organised crime in the state." "The recovery of the grenades and the arrest of the accused will help security agencies reach a larger network," officials said.
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