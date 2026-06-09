ETV Bharat / state

Police Foil Major Terror Plot In Punjab, Arrest Two Persons With Hand Grenades

Amritsar: The Punjab police claimed to have foiled a major terror plot with the arrest of two persons and the recovery of two hand grenades from their possession.

According to police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons were in touch with foreign handlers and were working on their instructions to disturb peace in the state.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav described the arrest and ammunition recovery as a major breakthrough. In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "That it was a major breakthrough for the Amritsar Rural Police."

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in touch with foreign handlers and were working on their instructions. The recovery of hand grenades points to a larger conspiracy with the aim of disturbing peace and public order in Punjab," he said.

The DGP said that an FIR has been registered at Gharinda police station "under relevant sections of the law" and further investigation is underway to "establish the forward and backward links and identify other accomplices involved in the network."