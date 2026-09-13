ETV Bharat / state

Police Foil Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bid In Rajasthan; Heroin And Opium Consignment Worth Rs 30 Crore Recovered

Sri Ganganagar: Police have foiled a major cross-border drug smuggling bid along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar by recovering heroin and opium consignment worth Rs 30 crore dropped by a Pakistani drone, an official said on Sunday.

Rawla Station House Officer (SHO) Balwant Kumar stated that police received information from Constable Omprakash about the dropping of a suspicious consignment in the fields of Santram Bishnoi, a resident of 14 KND in the Rawla border area of the district during the intervening night of September 12 and 13.

Following the inputs, a team including SHO Balwant Kumar, Police Inspector Shailendra Kumar, and the police team arrived at the farm of Bishnoi. During the search, suspicious narcotics were recovered from the field, according to Kumar.