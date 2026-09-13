Police Foil Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bid In Rajasthan; Heroin And Opium Consignment Worth Rs 30 Crore Recovered
The consignment dropped by a Pakistani drone was seized by the police during September 12-13 intervening night, reports, reports Shankar Lal.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: Police have foiled a major cross-border drug smuggling bid along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar by recovering heroin and opium consignment worth Rs 30 crore dropped by a Pakistani drone, an official said on Sunday.
Rawla Station House Officer (SHO) Balwant Kumar stated that police received information from Constable Omprakash about the dropping of a suspicious consignment in the fields of Santram Bishnoi, a resident of 14 KND in the Rawla border area of the district during the intervening night of September 12 and 13.
Following the inputs, a team including SHO Balwant Kumar, Police Inspector Shailendra Kumar, and the police team arrived at the farm of Bishnoi. During the search, suspicious narcotics were recovered from the field, according to Kumar.
According to the police officer, the seized consignment includes 5.615 kg of heroin and 508 grams of opium. Preliminary information suggests that the narcotics were dropped into the field from the Pakistan side using a drone. After discovering the rope-bound packets in the field, the police took them into custody and initiated further proceedings.
The international market value of the seized heroin and opium is approximately Rs 30 crore as per police. Following the seizure of such a large quantity of narcotics in the border area, the police and security agencies have intensified their investigation into the smuggling network.
SHO Kumar stated that the search for the accused intended to collect the illegal narcotics is continuing. The police team is gathering information about suspicious individuals and potential local contacts, he said. Additionally, a search operation is being conducted in the border area.
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