ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Woman Allegedly Held Captive, Raped By Several Men In Uttarakhand's Haridwar; 3 Booked

Roorkee: Police have registered a case against three persons, including a woman, for allegedly holding a young woman from Haryana captive in a room for several days and subsequently getting her drugged and subjecting her to rape.

Police have initiated an investigation after the survivor alleged in a complaint that attempts were made to push her into flesh trade.

Acting on the complaint, Piran Kaliyar police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace the accused. Police have assured that the trio will be arrested soon.

Shekhar Chandra Suyal, SP (Rural) said on Thursday that the matter is being investigated with "utmost seriousness". "Further action will be initiated following the conclusion of the inquiry," he said.

According to the police, the survivor who is a resident of Karnal district in Haryana was suffering from some mental issues and had left home in April to travel to Piran Kaliyar. On April 18, she met two people who allegedly lured her and took her to a room located in the Raipur area.