Haryana Woman Allegedly Held Captive, Raped By Several Men In Uttarakhand's Haridwar; 3 Booked
Acting on a written complaint, Piran Kaliyar police have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched for the accused.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Roorkee: Police have registered a case against three persons, including a woman, for allegedly holding a young woman from Haryana captive in a room for several days and subsequently getting her drugged and subjecting her to rape.
Police have initiated an investigation after the survivor alleged in a complaint that attempts were made to push her into flesh trade.
Acting on the complaint, Piran Kaliyar police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace the accused. Police have assured that the trio will be arrested soon.
Shekhar Chandra Suyal, SP (Rural) said on Thursday that the matter is being investigated with "utmost seriousness". "Further action will be initiated following the conclusion of the inquiry," he said.
According to the police, the survivor who is a resident of Karnal district in Haryana was suffering from some mental issues and had left home in April to travel to Piran Kaliyar. On April 18, she met two people who allegedly lured her and took her to a room located in the Raipur area.
Wife of one of the accused was also present at the location when the woman was administered a sedative substance and later men took turns to rape her, she alleged in the complaint. The woman has further alleged that she was held captive for nearly five days while the accused woman brought in other men to "facilitate the rape".
According to the complaint, attempts were also made to force her into prostitution.
The woman somehow managed to escape from captivity and made her way back to her home in Haryana. Although initially she remained deeply disturbed by the incident, she subsequently recounted the entire ordeal to her family members. Later, her family members took her to the Piran Kaliyar police station and lodged a writter complaint.
Further investigation is underway.
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