ETV Bharat / state

Police File Case In Religious Conversion Of Uttar Pradesh Boy In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Police has filed a case over an alleged religious conversion of a youth from Uttar Pradesh in Kashmir. The teenager has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. He was working as a barber in north Kashmir’s Kupwara where he was allegedly converted to another religion.

"A case relating to alleged religious conversion has been reported in Kupwara. Cognizance of the matter has been taken and an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered," said a statement issued by Jammu & Kashmir Police.

A police official said they have started investigations into the incident.

"People are requested not to pay heed to rumours or circulate unverified information," it added. The case came to light after the teenager’s family found videos circulating on social media showing him reciting the a prayer inside a religious place and embracing the religion. In the videos, it was claimed that his name had been changed.