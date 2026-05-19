Police File Case In Religious Conversion Of Uttar Pradesh Boy In Kashmir
In Kupwara, locals said that Vishal was running a salon at Maniga Hyhama village.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 19, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST|
Updated : May 19, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Police has filed a case over an alleged religious conversion of a youth from Uttar Pradesh in Kashmir. The teenager has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. He was working as a barber in north Kashmir’s Kupwara where he was allegedly converted to another religion.
"A case relating to alleged religious conversion has been reported in Kupwara. Cognizance of the matter has been taken and an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered," said a statement issued by Jammu & Kashmir Police.
A police official said they have started investigations into the incident.
"People are requested not to pay heed to rumours or circulate unverified information," it added. The case came to light after the teenager’s family found videos circulating on social media showing him reciting the a prayer inside a religious place and embracing the religion. In the videos, it was claimed that his name had been changed.
It is understood the incident was reported to the police in Uttar Pradesh as they presume it was a forcible conversion. In Kupwara, locals said that Vishal was running a salon at Maniga Hyhama village.
"But he had gone home during winters and returned again. Last Friday, he came to religious place where he accepted the religion," said a local.
In 2024, a video captured a man Sandeep from Haryana converting to a particular religion during prayers at a religious place in Srinagar. Police filed a case in this regard while the head cleric who oversaw the alleged forced conversion was removed from the shrine.
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