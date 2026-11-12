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Police File Case After Minor Sisters Allege Sexual Abuse By Father In Odisha's Ganjam

Representational image ( IANS )

Berhampur: Days after two minor sisters from Gosani Nuagaon in Ganjam's Berhampur alleged sexual abuse by their father who was recently released from prison on bail, the police said a case has been filed and notices issued to three members of the victims' family.

The victims, in a video on social media, made a desperate plea for justice and warned if the police and district administration failed to protect them, they will die by suicide.

Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said, "An investigation into the incident is underway, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the victims. The police will provide counseling and legal assistance to the minor girls as required and strict legal action will be taken if any attempt is made to intimidate or threaten them." The victims' father had previously been arrested on charges of abuse. According to reports, the accused has three daughters of whom two live with their parents while the youngest is enrolled at 'Utkal Balashram', a government-run residential institution. The sisters alleged that their father had been subjecting them to repeated abuse. The girls said their mother remained silent even as they were abused and never intervened. It is alleged that the eldest daughter attempted suicide thrice due to prolonged mental abuse. Unable to endure the mistreatment any longer, the girls eventually approached the police for help. On August 26, the victims' father was arrested and produced before the special POCSO court in Berhampur, after which he was remanded to judicial custody. The police initiated an investigation after registering a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.