Police File Case After Minor Sisters Allege Sexual Abuse By Father In Odisha's Ganjam
The victims, in a video on social media, sought justice and warned if police and administration failed to protect them, they will die by suicide.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Berhampur: Days after two minor sisters from Gosani Nuagaon in Ganjam's Berhampur alleged sexual abuse by their father who was recently released from prison on bail, the police said a case has been filed and notices issued to three members of the victims' family.
The victims, in a video on social media, made a desperate plea for justice and warned if the police and district administration failed to protect them, they will die by suicide.
Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said, "An investigation into the incident is underway, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the victims. The police will provide counseling and legal assistance to the minor girls as required and strict legal action will be taken if any attempt is made to intimidate or threaten them."
The victims' father had previously been arrested on charges of abuse. According to reports, the accused has three daughters of whom two live with their parents while the youngest is enrolled at 'Utkal Balashram', a government-run residential institution.
The sisters alleged that their father had been subjecting them to repeated abuse. The girls said their mother remained silent even as they were abused and never intervened. It is alleged that the eldest daughter attempted suicide thrice due to prolonged mental abuse.
Unable to endure the mistreatment any longer, the girls eventually approached the police for help. On August 26, the victims' father was arrested and produced before the special POCSO court in Berhampur, after which he was remanded to judicial custody. The police initiated an investigation after registering a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.
During the course of investigation, the statements of the victims were recorded via audio-video means in accordance with Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The minors' statements were also recorded before a magistrate under Section 183. The police said following the conclusion of the investigation, a chargesheet (no 322) was filed against the accused on October 21.
The victims alleged that some family members are pressuring them to withdraw the allegations of abuse they had levelled against their father. According to the complaint, the family members threatened and even attacked them in a bid to coerce them into dropping the case.
The girls alleged they were even forcibly confined in their house. A separate case regarding the incident was registered at the Gosani Nuagaon police station on October 16. Now, based on the victims' allegations in the video on social media, a case (no 404/2026) has been registered at the Gosani Nuagaon police station.
The case has been registered under Sections 296, 115(2), 74, 232, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation is currently underway. Based on the preliminary investigation and recorded statements, notices have been issued to three accused under section 35(3) of the BNSS.
The responsibility for overseeing the investigation has been entrusted to Berhampur Town SDPO, and the police have stated that the investigation will be concluded very soon. The victims have expressed their dissatisfaction regarding the bail granted to the accused by the court on November 9 and have made an earnest plea for justice.
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