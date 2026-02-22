Police Face Challenge In Probing Email Bomb Threats To Uttarakhand Courts
Investigators suspect that the threat emails were sent from the dark web, whose IP addresses are difficult to locate. Coordination is underway with central agencies.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
By Kirankant Sharma
Dehradun: Following emails of bomb threats to the Uttarakhand High Court, the Nainital and other district courts, cases have been filed, but the police are finding it difficult to identify the accused. It is suspected that the threat emails were sent from the dark web, whose IP addresses are difficult to locate.
Police say the first email of a bomb threat was received on February 16 by several district courts, including Nainital. Subsequently, district courts in Tehri, Almora, and Dehradun also received similar emails, prompting increased security in the court premises. Expert agencies and cyber police are investigating the matter, along with the local police.
Police believe this is neither the work of an individual nor a mischief-making effort. "Sending a series of emails to different districts cannot be considered a prank. Initial technical analysis has traced some IP addresses abroad. Legal procedures have been followed to obtain data from the relevant service providers. Obtaining information from foreign servers takes time. Therefore, the investigation is being carried out in various ways," IG Riddhim Agarwal said.
Preliminary investigation by the Cyber Cell and Special Task Force (STF) has revealed that the dark web and Tor Browser were allegedly used to send emails. Tor Browser is free and open-source software that provides high-level privacy and anonymity on the internet. VPNs (virtual private networks) and proxy servers may also be used, as both technologies help conceal IP addresses. Some technical clues also point to the use of foreign cloud servers.
"In such cases, criminals often create temporary email accounts, which are closed after one or two uses. Sometimes, stolen or hacked email addresses are also used to deflect the investigators. Police are also investigating the possibility of misusing a third party's email address," STF SSP Ajay Singh said.
According to information from police headquarters, due to the seriousness of the matter, coordination is underway with central security agencies. Recently, similar threatening emails were sent to several states across the country. Some South Indian states also received emails threatening to bomb courts and educational institutions. Therefore, the matter is being investigated at the national level. In April 2025, some South Indian states alerted security agencies about similar messages.
The bomb threats also mention the names of some extremist organisations, but officials have clarified that such claims have not been confirmed. Investigating agencies are also investigating whether this is a copycat crime, repeating an old pattern. Forensic teams are examining email headers, server log metadata, and transmission paths.
Investigating agencies are also looking into whether emails sent to different districts originated from a single source or from multiple sources. Officials say haste in cybercrime can be detrimental, as criminals often deliberately leave false clues to derail the investigation. Therefore, every technical input is being cross-verified.
Investigators have also begun re-examining a 2023 case from Nainital involving a bomb threat. At that time, the STF had arrested a young man from Delhi in Andhra Pradesh and brought him to Nainital on transit remand. According to the district police, the accused has served his sentence and has been released.
"Digital records, social media activities, and the accused's contacts from the old case are being re-examined. Police are also investigating whether the same individual or his potential associates are behind the recent threats. Preparations are underway to interrogate the accused and his acquaintances. The investigator will be tasked with comparing the old case file and digital evidence with the current case," Dehradun City SP Manoj Katyal said.
Police are not ruling out the possibility that an innocent person's email ID may have been hacked to send the threatening messages. Spoofing and phishing are common methods of cybercrime to gain access to individual accounts. If this is the case, reaching the real culprit could be even more challenging. Therefore, the login history, recovery number, two-factor authentication, and device IDs of the relevant email accounts are being thoroughly investigated. The digital footprint analysis examines the type of device, operating system, and network used to send the emails, police said.
