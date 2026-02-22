ETV Bharat / state

Police Face Challenge In Probing Email Bomb Threats To Uttarakhand Courts

By Kirankant Sharma

Dehradun: Following emails of bomb threats to the Uttarakhand High Court, the Nainital and other district courts, cases have been filed, but the police are finding it difficult to identify the accused. It is suspected that the threat emails were sent from the dark web, whose IP addresses are difficult to locate.

Police say the first email of a bomb threat was received on February 16 by several district courts, including Nainital. Subsequently, district courts in Tehri, Almora, and Dehradun also received similar emails, prompting increased security in the court premises. Expert agencies and cyber police are investigating the matter, along with the local police.

Police believe this is neither the work of an individual nor a mischief-making effort. "Sending a series of emails to different districts cannot be considered a prank. Initial technical analysis has traced some IP addresses abroad. Legal procedures have been followed to obtain data from the relevant service providers. Obtaining information from foreign servers takes time. Therefore, the investigation is being carried out in various ways," IG Riddhim Agarwal said.

Preliminary investigation by the Cyber ​​Cell and Special Task Force (STF) has revealed that the dark web and Tor Browser were allegedly used to send emails. Tor Browser is free and open-source software that provides high-level privacy and anonymity on the internet. VPNs (virtual private networks) and proxy servers may also be used, as both technologies help conceal IP addresses. Some technical clues also point to the use of foreign cloud servers.

"In such cases, criminals often create temporary email accounts, which are closed after one or two uses. Sometimes, stolen or hacked email addresses are also used to deflect the investigators. Police are also investigating the possibility of misusing a third party's email address," STF SSP Ajay Singh said.