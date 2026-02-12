ETV Bharat / state

Wanted Criminal Amjad Killed In Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 36-year-old reward-carrying fugitive, Amjad, was shot dead in an encounter in the Budhana area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar early Thursday, police said. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma, a joint team from Budhana, Titavi and Shahpur police stations launched an operation after receiving intelligence about Amjad’s presence in the Budhana area.

The SSP stated that the accused opened fire at a police team during a vehicle check, triggering an exchange of fire. The injured accused was then taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Budhana, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, SSP Verma added.

"Amjad was killed in the retaliatory firing by the police," the SSP told reporters. The police seized his pistol, a motorcycle, looted documents and a mobile phone, the SSP added.