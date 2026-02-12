Wanted Criminal Amjad Killed In Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar
Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar and Constable Ishfaq sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: A 36-year-old reward-carrying fugitive, Amjad, was shot dead in an encounter in the Budhana area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar early Thursday, police said. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma, a joint team from Budhana, Titavi and Shahpur police stations launched an operation after receiving intelligence about Amjad’s presence in the Budhana area.
The SSP stated that the accused opened fire at a police team during a vehicle check, triggering an exchange of fire. The injured accused was then taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Budhana, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, SSP Verma added.
"Amjad was killed in the retaliatory firing by the police," the SSP told reporters. The police seized his pistol, a motorcycle, looted documents and a mobile phone, the SSP added.
Amjad carried a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest. Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar and Constable Ishfaq sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was stated to be stable.
Police said Amjad was wanted in multiple cases across Muzaffarnagar district, as well as in Meerut, Noida and Ghaziabad. He also had criminal cases registered in Biharand Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases against him to around 40. Senior police officials have praised the police team for the operation, calling it a "major success".
