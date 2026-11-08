Police Detain 3 Minors In Rajasthan For Involvement In Terrorist Activities
The police have detained three minors who were in contact with a Pakistani handler named Shahzad Bhatti and have initiated an investigation, reports Shankar Lal.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: The police have registered a case and detained three minors from Sri Ganganagar district for being part of anti-India activities that were run through social media.
The Raisinghnagar police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the “establishment of an anti-India network via social media.”
A Pakistani handler who has been identified as Shahzad Bhatti has been in touch with the minors to form terrorist “sleeper cells” in India by recruiting local youth through social media, police said.
The police detained the minors after a tip-off. Police have said the three minors were in touch with Bhatti through social media and various messaging platforms.
Police official Ashok Kumar said that Bhatti created groups on Telegram and WhatsApp to establish contact with Indian youth. The official said that the terrorist handler would target and recruit young people for anti-India activities.
The FIR, which has been registered by the police, also mentioned several Pakistani mobile numbers, as well as IDs linked to the Telegram and Signal apps.
The police are currently investigating the communications made through these numbers and IDs. The probe is going on against individuals linked to the network, who many have been part of sleeper cells. said Kumar.
Last month, the Punjab Police arrested a person from Haryana's Faridabad for alleged involvement in a conspiracy related to terrorist activities.
The accused, identified as Kulwant Ali from Punjab's Ferozpur, allegedly worked as a handler of the Shahzad Bhatti network.
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