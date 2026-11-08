ETV Bharat / state

Police Detain 3 Minors In Rajasthan For Involvement In Terrorist Activities

Sri Ganganagar: The police have registered a case and detained three minors from Sri Ganganagar district for being part of anti-India activities that were run through social media.

The Raisinghnagar police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the “establishment of an anti-India network via social media.”

A Pakistani handler who has been identified as Shahzad Bhatti has been in touch with the minors to form terrorist “sleeper cells” in India by recruiting local youth through social media, police said.

The police detained the minors after a tip-off. Police have said the three minors were in touch with Bhatti through social media and various messaging platforms.

Police official Ashok Kumar said that Bhatti created groups on Telegram and WhatsApp to establish contact with Indian youth. The official said that the terrorist handler would target and recruit young people for anti-India activities.