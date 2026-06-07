ETV Bharat / state

Police Detain 11 For Forced Religious Conversion At Prayer Meet In Udaipur

The religious prayer meeting in Kanuwada Bilkhai village, where the conversion took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Udaipur: About 11 people were detained for alleged forced religious conversion during a prayer meeting held in Kanuwada Bilkhai village under the Rishabhdeo police station area of Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer Hemant Ahari said a written complaint was filed on Saturday by a local alleging that a prayer meeting was being conducted in the village for the past two days, where gullible villagers were induced to convert through inducements or persuasion.

"Given the sensitivity of the matter, a police team rushed to the spot and detained 11 people, including individuals from other states," he added.

Ahari added that the detainees are being questioned, while their documents, identity proofs, and suspicious activities are being closely examined by the authorities.