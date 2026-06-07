Police Detain 11 For Forced Religious Conversion At Prayer Meet In Udaipur
Station House Officer Hemant Ahari said the detainees are being questioned, while their documents, identity proofs, and suspicious activities are being examined by the authorities.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Udaipur: About 11 people were detained for alleged forced religious conversion during a prayer meeting held in Kanuwada Bilkhai village under the Rishabhdeo police station area of Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Sunday.
Station House Officer Hemant Ahari said a written complaint was filed on Saturday by a local alleging that a prayer meeting was being conducted in the village for the past two days, where gullible villagers were induced to convert through inducements or persuasion.
"Given the sensitivity of the matter, a police team rushed to the spot and detained 11 people, including individuals from other states," he added.
Ahari added that the detainees are being questioned, while their documents, identity proofs, and suspicious activities are being closely examined by the authorities.
"The police are currently verifying the veracity of the allegations made in the complaint. The investigation aims to determine the purpose of the gathering and the nature of the information or messages being conveyed to the attendees," he added.
Police affirmed that if any violation of the law is found during the course of the investigation, action will be taken against the concerned individuals in accordance with the law.
"Further action would be determined based on facts and evidence, and the true nature of the case would only become clear once the investigation is over," they added.
The incident has become a topic of discussion in the area.
Also Read