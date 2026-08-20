ETV Bharat / state

Bhubaneswar Master Canteen Unrest: 113 Arrested, 354 Auto-Rickshaws Seized

Bhubaneswar: A day after drivers and riders of app-based taxi, auto-rickshaw and bike operators created a ruckus in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar, police arrested more people for vandalism and rioting.

The total number of arrests in the incident went up to 113 on Thursday. Police said the accused were produced in a court and were remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected. On the other hand, 60 of those arrested were released after being served notice by the police for good behaviour.

Police said 354 auto-rickshaws which were used by the agitators to block the PMG Square in the city have been seized. In this regard, seven cases have been registered at Kharavela Nagar police station. Out of these, two cases have been registered on the basis of information from the public, four from Ama Bus staff and one on the basis of information from police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police demolished an illegal auto-rickshaw stand at Master Canteen. The stand was razed with a bulldozer. A large hole was dug at the entrance of the stand and the auto-rickshaw driver had encroached upon the place for the last several years.