Police, CRPF Conduct Hotel Searches In Srinagar's Lal Chowk To Prevent Misuse

Published : November 28, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out searches in hotels in Srinagar’s business centre, Lal Chowk, on Friday.
In the morning, the police and CRPF conducted searches of hotels and guest houses in the city centre to prevent their misuse. Women cops and soldiers were also part of the searches. The credentials of guests staying in these facilities were verified, and rooms were searched.
A police official said that the ongoing searches are aimed at preventing misuse of commercial facilities. The inventories of hotels and lodges were inspected to ensure that the commercial entities are maintaining records.
The police also advised the managers of these hotels and lodges to maintain a record of guests and inform the concerned police station about any suspicious activity.
A day ago, searches and inspections were conducted in mosques and madrassas in Srinagar “to prevent unlawful, conspiratorial and radical activities”. Valley-wide raids were conducted at the residences and institutions linked with the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami.
The ongoing crackdown is the fallout of the Delhi Red Fort blast linked to an interstate terror module comprising doctors and a cleric that was busted in Kashmir last month. The doctors, comprising three from Kashmir, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adil Rather, and Dr Muzaffar, and Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow, are accused of being key conspirators linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad.
The J&K police arrested them from Faridabad and Uttar Pradesh, where they were working as medicos at Al Falah University.
Seven persons, including the above doctors, have been taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Delhi blast case. The Agency is investigating the terror case in which Dr Umar Nabi, hailing from Pulwama, blew himself up in an I-20 car.
Amir Rashid, in whose name the vehicle used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal, who allegedly provided technical support to the module, have been arrested. They are under interpretation.
