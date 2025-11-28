ETV Bharat / state

Police, CRPF Conduct Hotel Searches In Srinagar's Lal Chowk To Prevent Misuse

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out searches in hotels in Srinagar’s business centre, Lal Chowk, on Friday.

In the morning, the police and CRPF conducted searches of hotels and guest houses in the city centre to prevent their misuse. Women cops and soldiers were also part of the searches. The credentials of guests staying in these facilities were verified, and rooms were searched.

A police official said that the ongoing searches are aimed at preventing misuse of commercial facilities. The inventories of hotels and lodges were inspected to ensure that the commercial entities are maintaining records.

The police also advised the managers of these hotels and lodges to maintain a record of guests and inform the concerned police station about any suspicious activity.

A day ago, searches and inspections were conducted in mosques and madrassas in Srinagar “to prevent unlawful, conspiratorial and radical activities”. Valley-wide raids were conducted at the residences and institutions linked with the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami.