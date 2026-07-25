Police Crackdown On CPI(ML) Ahead Of Bihar Bandh; MLA Sandeep Saurabh, Other Senior Leaders Arrested
Police had earlier arrested AISA Bihar unit secretary Dipankar Mishra, Patna University secretary Saba Afreen, Naushad, Divyam, and others from different areas of Patna.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 25, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Patna: In a massive crackdown on CPI(ML), the Bihar Police on Friday night arrested party MLA from Paliganj, Sandeep Saurabh, central committee member Kumar Parvez, former JNU Students' Union president Dhananjay, and several other leaders.
The arrests, which came ahead of Saturday's Bihar Bandh call given by several students and youth associations affiliated to the Left parties, were made in connection with the violent students' protest in the state capital on Wednesday (July 22).
Earlier on Friday, police had arrested All India Students' Association (AISA) Bihar unit secretary Dipankar Mishra, Patna University secretary Saba Afreen, Naushad, Divyam, and others from different areas of Patna.
The AISA had called a march to the Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan) in the state capital on Wednesday in support of the ongoing student protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the backdrop of NEET UG paper leak and other examination and education anomalies.
A large number of students and youths joined the march, which turned violent midway. The protestors attacked police personnel, journalists, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators and leaders, vandalised public and private property, and ran amok across the city. Police personnel resorted to lathicharge to disperse them when they reached the Lok Bhavan and the chief minister's residence.
The CPI(ML) condemned the large-scale arrests of its leaders, AISA activists, democratic voices, and students across the state ahead of the Bihar Bandh called by the student-youth movement, which is demanding the resignation of Pradhan and accountability for the rampant examination paper leaks.
"Fabricated cases have been foisted on leaders and students in an attempt to silence the growing voices of the youth demanding accountability, justice, and quality education. After unleashing brutal police violence against students and youth in Delhi on July 20 and in Patna on July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah's regime and the BJP government in Bihar have now intensified their campaign of repression," a communique by CPI(ML) central committee said.
The Left party asked the BJP to read the writing on the wall, and said that arrests, fabricated cases, and intimidation would not silence the voices of students and youths.
"We demand the immediate release of all arrested leaders, students, and youth, and the withdrawal of all cases against them which are fabricated. People of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the BJP government's repression by making the 25 July Bihar Bandh a complete success," CPI(ML) Bihar secretary Kunal (goes by one name) said.
Meanwhile, the state government has in place heavy deployment of the police and paramilitary forces in almost all major towns, including Patna, in view of the Bihar Bandh.