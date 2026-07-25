ETV Bharat / state

Police Crackdown On CPI(ML) Ahead Of Bihar Bandh; MLA Sandeep Saurabh, Other Senior Leaders Arrested

Several people detained in Patna during protest against alleged irregularities and examination paper leaks ( Representational Image/ANI )

Patna: In a massive crackdown on CPI(ML), the Bihar Police on Friday night arrested party MLA from Paliganj, Sandeep Saurabh, central committee member Kumar Parvez, former JNU Students' Union president Dhananjay, and several other leaders.

The arrests, which came ahead of Saturday's Bihar Bandh call given by several students and youth associations affiliated to the Left parties, were made in connection with the violent students' protest in the state capital on Wednesday (July 22).

Earlier on Friday, police had arrested All India Students' Association (AISA) Bihar unit secretary Dipankar Mishra, Patna University secretary Saba Afreen, Naushad, Divyam, and others from different areas of Patna.

The AISA had called a march to the Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan) in the state capital on Wednesday in support of the ongoing student protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the backdrop of NEET UG paper leak and other examination and education anomalies.

A large number of students and youths joined the march, which turned violent midway. The protestors attacked police personnel, journalists, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators and leaders, vandalised public and private property, and ran amok across the city. Police personnel resorted to lathicharge to disperse them when they reached the Lok Bhavan and the chief minister's residence.