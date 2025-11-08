Police Crackdown Against Terror Networks In Kashmir To Disrupt Ties With Pakistan Based Handlers
The cordon and search operations were carried out across Kashmir to target networks associated with handlers operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 11:26 PM IST
Srinagar: A major crackdown against overground workers aiding terror handlers operating out of Pakistan was launched across Kashmir to disrupt the coordination between them, police said.
The cordon and search operations were carried out across Kashmir to target networks associated with handlers operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
In south Kashmir’s Anantnag Liver village, police carried out searches at the native village of Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan, who is a senior terror commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.
He is a designated terrorist under UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Act) and had crossed over to PoK during ‘90s.
Police said they also raided the residence of Zaffer Bhat, alias Khurshid, in the same village. He is believed to be the financial chief of Hizbul. The duo are accused of running terror activities against India from Pakistan.
The search operation was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to counter anti-national activities and to maintain peace and law and order. The operation was conducted in accordance with due legal procedures and under proper authorization.
A police official said that the crackdown targeted individuals involved in facilitating, funding, and promoting terror activities at the behest of their relatives currently based across the border.
“During these operations, a number of relatives and associates of active handlers were booked under relevant provisions of law for their continued involvement in anti-national activities,” the official added.
They were found involved in facilitating logistical support, propaganda circulation and aiding recruitment.
“Digital devices and incriminating materials were also seized during the raids. These devices are being examined for further investigations,” the official added.
In north Kashmir’s Sopore, several suspects were booked and lodged in a sub-jail under preventive detention laws, while security proceedings have been initiated against others to prevent them from aiding or abetting anti-national activities.
The official said they have “enhanced technical and human surveillance to monitor potential sleeper cells, sympathizers, and online propagandists attempting to radicalise youth or spread extremist content in the area”.
According to police officials, the ongoing crackdown is preventive in nature and aimed at protecting youth from extremist influence. "The operation will continue in the coming days with focused monitoring of terror associates and handlers’ networks, ensuring that peace and normalcy are not disturbed by elements acting at the behest of foreign handlers," he added.