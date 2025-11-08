ETV Bharat / state

Police Crackdown Against Terror Networks In Kashmir To Disrupt Ties With Pakistan Based Handlers

Srinagar: A major crackdown against overground workers aiding terror handlers operating out of Pakistan was launched across Kashmir to disrupt the coordination between them, police said.

The cordon and search operations were carried out across Kashmir to target networks associated with handlers operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In south Kashmir’s Anantnag Liver village, police carried out searches at the native village of Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan, who is a senior terror commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

He is a designated terrorist under UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Act) and had crossed over to PoK during ‘90s.

Police said they also raided the residence of Zaffer Bhat, alias Khurshid, in the same village. He is believed to be the financial chief of Hizbul. The duo are accused of running terror activities against India from Pakistan.

The search operation was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to counter anti-national activities and to maintain peace and law and order. The operation was conducted in accordance with due legal procedures and under proper authorization.

A police official said that the crackdown targeted individuals involved in facilitating, funding, and promoting terror activities at the behest of their relatives currently based across the border.