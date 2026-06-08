ETV Bharat / state

Police Crack Kaushalya Murder Case In Haridwar; Three Held After Nationwide 25-Day Search

After the occurrence of the incident, a task force led by SSP Bhullar was set up in Shyampur police station; the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) was involved in technical assistance, while SP (Crime) Nisha Yadav took charge of the investigation. The main tasks of the police were the identification of the lady and the arrest of her murderers.

Because of the intensity of insect activity, the face of the victim was totally decomposed, thereby making facial recognition very difficult. Two earrings, a broken mangalsutra, a white towel, and a blouse wrapped tightly around the neck of the victim were collected as evidence from the crime scene.

A breakthrough in the investigation process occurred through the identification of unique tattoos on the victim's hands. While her right hand had "Kaushalya" in English together with the image of a flower pot, the left hand had a heart design with "K R" in between, "R" outside, and "Om" symbol.

However, even after passing on this information to the DCRB, SCRB, and NCRB, the identity of the body could not be ascertained and therefore, cremation was carried out after the completion of 72 hours. An official case was then registered by Santosh Semwal, who is in charge of the Chandighat police post. Despite all the hurdles in this respect, the case progressed further since, due to a storm that occurred in the locality, the camera footage from CCTV cameras was lost, and there was no information about the time of occurrence of the crime.

A gigantic data mining operation was then launched. The police collected information regarding 1,664 missing females named Kaushalya reported throughout the nation after 2019. Besides, by taking help of a mobile data dump in a span of 144 hours, the police, using the Truecaller app, could locate names belonging to around 164,605 phone numbers. The breakthrough arrived when the limited CCTV footage revealed that on May 8, a lady went towards the Chandi Devi Temple escorted by three people at night and the next moment, she disappeared, and the three men returned alone. After a meticulous comparison of the maps of the route taken by the victim and some suspicious mobile phone numbers, the police finally traced down three suspects who hailed from Banda of Uttar Pradesh; Rakesh, Ramprakash (or alias Govinda), and Chhedilal. The body was finally traced as Kaushilya, wife of Pappu of Banda.

When interrogated, the accused admitted that there existed a romantic affair between Ramprakash and Kaushilya. Even though she was already married, Kaushilya frequently insisted on marrying Ramprakash. In order to get rid of the incessant demand, Ramprakash devised a plan along with his brother Rakesh and brother-in-law Chhedilal to get rid of her. The accused stated that he purposely chose Haridwar, which is many kilometres away from his native place, on the grounds of a trip to Chandi Devi Temple to make sure that her body could never be recognised. They took her into the woods and strangled her until death.