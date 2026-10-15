ETV Bharat / state

Police Constable Killed In Firing By Liquor Smugglers In Bihar

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Nalanda: An Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) constable, Ajit Kumar, was killed after liquor smugglers opened fire on a joint enforcement team in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday night, police said.

Excise Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary said Patna's Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) received a tip-off that a large consignment of liquor had entered from Jharkhand via a pickup van. Following this, a joint team of the EIB, Rajgir Excise Department, and the local police set up a blockade.

The team chased a suspicious pickup van that had entered through Kharat Mor. When it intercepted the van near a flyover on the highway in Pawapuri-Silao area, a scout (an person conducting reconnaissance for the smugglers) suddenly opened fire on the team. EIB constable Ajit Kumar, a member of the team, was hit by a bullet and collapsed on the ground with severe injuries, bleeding profusely. Taking advantage of the ensuing chaos, the smugglers and their scout managed to flee the scene in their vehicle. Constable Kumar was rushed to the Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences in Pawapuri, where he was given first-aid. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). However, the constable succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A post-mortem examination is currently being conducted in Patna.