Police Constable Killed In Firing By Liquor Smugglers In Bihar
Roadblocks have been set up on highways and raids are underway to identify and arrest the assailants.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Nalanda: An Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) constable, Ajit Kumar, was killed after liquor smugglers opened fire on a joint enforcement team in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday night, police said.
Excise Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary said Patna's Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) received a tip-off that a large consignment of liquor had entered from Jharkhand via a pickup van. Following this, a joint team of the EIB, Rajgir Excise Department, and the local police set up a blockade.
The team chased a suspicious pickup van that had entered through Kharat Mor. When it intercepted the van near a flyover on the highway in Pawapuri-Silao area, a scout (an person conducting reconnaissance for the smugglers) suddenly opened fire on the team.
EIB constable Ajit Kumar, a member of the team, was hit by a bullet and collapsed on the ground with severe injuries, bleeding profusely. Taking advantage of the ensuing chaos, the smugglers and their scout managed to flee the scene in their vehicle.
Constable Kumar was rushed to the Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences in Pawapuri, where he was given first-aid. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). However, the constable succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A post-mortem examination is currently being conducted in Patna.
Excise Station House Officer (SHO) Nitish Kumar said, "Following the incident, intensive roadblocks have been established on the highway and all surrounding routes. Teams from the Excise Department and local police are conducting joint raids to identify and arrest the assailants."
In the wake of the incident, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nalanda arrived at the scene on Thursday morning to conduct a thorough inspection and issued instructions to officials to take strict action.
Responding to the incident, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav said, “What can you expect in a country where hatred prevails, the Constitution is being undermined."
Yadav alleged that politics has become driven by money, crime, mafia networks and exploitation. "Look at the candidates given tickets for MLC, MLA and MP elections- many have links to sand, liquor and drug mafias. Every leader appears to be accompanied by such elements. When criminals and mafias dominate the system, such incidents are bound to happen," he added.
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