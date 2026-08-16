ETV Bharat / state

Police Constable Dies During I-Day Celebrations In Chennai

Chennai: A police constable, who collapsed after severe chest pain, during Independence Day celebrations at Fort George in Chennai, died at a hospital on Saturday.

Constable Dharmaraj (56) was a resident of Thoothukudi district and lived with his family at the new constable quarters in Avadi. He is survived by his wife and two children. After Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar hoisted the Tricolour during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Fort George, Dharmaraj suffered chest pain and collapsed. He was part of the band of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Training Centre in Avadi.

Police personnel nearby came to his aid and soon an 108 ambulance was called to the spot. Dharmaraj was placed in a chair and carried to the ambulance. The nurse in the ambulance administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation to him. However, Dharmaraj remained unconscious and was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator.

However, the doctors said Dharmaraj had died by the time he was brought to the hospital.