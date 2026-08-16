Police Constable Dies During I-Day Celebrations In Chennai
Dharmaraj (56) was a part of the band of TNSP Training Centre in Avadi. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Chennai: A police constable, who collapsed after severe chest pain, during Independence Day celebrations at Fort George in Chennai, died at a hospital on Saturday.
Constable Dharmaraj (56) was a resident of Thoothukudi district and lived with his family at the new constable quarters in Avadi. He is survived by his wife and two children. After Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar hoisted the Tricolour during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Fort George, Dharmaraj suffered chest pain and collapsed. He was part of the band of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Training Centre in Avadi.
Police personnel nearby came to his aid and soon an 108 ambulance was called to the spot. Dharmaraj was placed in a chair and carried to the ambulance. The nurse in the ambulance administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation to him. However, Dharmaraj remained unconscious and was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator.
However, the doctors said Dharmaraj had died by the time he was brought to the hospital.
After postmortem, Dharmaraj's body was taken to the 2nd Battalion of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force in Avadi. Senior officers and fellow policemen paid their last respects to him. Later, his body was taken to his hometown in Thoothukudi district.
Chief Minister announces financial assistance
In a statement, the Chief Minister said, “I am deeply saddened and pained to hear about the tragic news that Constable Dharmaraj (aged 56), a member of the band of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Training Centre in Avadi, Chennai, suddenly collapsed during the Independence Day parade at Fort St George yesterday and died after being admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment".
The statement added, "The death of Constable Dharmaraj is an irreparable loss to Tamil Nadu Police and his family. I express my deepest condolences and comfort to the family, relatives and those who work with him, who are grieving the loss of Dharmaraj, and have ordered a relief fund of Rs 30 lakhs to his family."
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