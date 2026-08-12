Police Constable Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad
Officials said the constable was found dead in the restroom of L B Nagar police station by his colleagues.
By PTI
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 28-year-old police constable allegedly died by suicide here, police said on Wednesday. The constable was found dead in the restroom of L B Nagar police station by his colleagues early on Wednesday, they said.
No suicide note was found, a police official said adding the reason for taking the extreme step was not known. Family members and relatives gathered at the police station seeking to know the circumstances that led to the constable's death.
The mother of the constable expressed doubts over the death of her son and sought justice. She told reporters that she had spoken to her son on Tuesday night. She sought to know why there was no CCTV camera in the room, where her son was found dead.
She alleged her son was tortured by the Inspector and asked why the body was shifted (for post-mortem) to hospital without showing it to them first. Further investigation is on.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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