ETV Bharat / state

Police Constable Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old police constable allegedly died by suicide here, police said on Wednesday. The constable was found dead in the restroom of L B Nagar police station by his colleagues early on Wednesday, they said.

No suicide note was found, a police official said adding the reason for taking the extreme step was not known. Family members and relatives gathered at the police station seeking to know the circumstances that led to the constable's death.

The mother of the constable expressed doubts over the death of her son and sought justice. She told reporters that she had spoken to her son on Tuesday night. She sought to know why there was no CCTV camera in the room, where her son was found dead.

She alleged her son was tortured by the Inspector and asked why the body was shifted (for post-mortem) to hospital without showing it to them first. Further investigation is on.