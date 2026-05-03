ETV Bharat / state

Police Constable Shot Dead In Rajasthan's Tonk

Upon receiving news of the incident, Saini's family members and hundreds of members of the Mali community refused to allow a post-mortem examination on the body and staged a protest at the spot. The body was later taken to Saadat Hospital in Tonk, where the deceased's family and community members held a sit-in protest for six hours. They demanded the immediate arrest of the killers, compensation of at least Rs 1 crore, and a government job for a family member.

The body of the victim, Bhagchand Saini was recovered near a road leading to Roopwas village. Police said bullet wounds and pellets in the deceased's chest suggest he was shot dead.

Former minister Prabhu Lal Saini and BJP representatives, who joined the protest, held talks with the administration, ending the nearly six-hour standoff. Following intense negotiations, the government announced a financial assistance of approximately Rs 11 lakh for the deceased's family, a compassionate government job for the deceased's wife, a state funeral, and other facilities. Following the agreement, the family agreed to the postmortem which was conducted by a medical board at Saadat Hospital. The body was subsequently handed over to the family.

Tonk Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Meena stated that upon receiving information about the incident, he along with ASP Ratanlal Bhargava, and DSP Mrityunjay Mishra rushed to the spot and called the MOU and FSL teams to collect evidence. A pellet was found in the deceased constable's chest, suggesting a gunshot wound. A murder case has been registered based on the family's report, and several teams have been formed to nab the culprits, he said.

The deceased was married four years back and is survived by his wife and a 21-month-old son.