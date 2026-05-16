ETV Bharat / state

Police Constable Arrested For Raping Woman In Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot: A head constable of Gujarat Police was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and committing indecent acts in front of her minor daughter, in Rajkot.

Interacting with media, the victim stated that the accused, Imran Habibbhai Rauma, was her neighbour. She said Imran, who owned a tailoring shop, recorded her objectionable videos around one-and-a-half years back while she was alone at home as her mother with whom she stayed had been to her village. Imran had allegedly found out that only the victim's father and her daughter, who was asleep in a cradle, were at home.

She said, Imran then blackmailed her threatening to make the videos viral and raped her. The accused allegedly committed the crime on multiple occasions while threatening the victim with dire consequences and boasting of his connections within the state police.