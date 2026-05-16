Police Constable Arrested For Raping Woman In Gujarat's Rajkot
The victim said the accused was her neighbour and raped her after blackmailing her with objectionable videos.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Rajkot: A head constable of Gujarat Police was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and committing indecent acts in front of her minor daughter, in Rajkot.
Interacting with media, the victim stated that the accused, Imran Habibbhai Rauma, was her neighbour. She said Imran, who owned a tailoring shop, recorded her objectionable videos around one-and-a-half years back while she was alone at home as her mother with whom she stayed had been to her village. Imran had allegedly found out that only the victim's father and her daughter, who was asleep in a cradle, were at home.
She said, Imran then blackmailed her threatening to make the videos viral and raped her. The accused allegedly committed the crime on multiple occasions while threatening the victim with dire consequences and boasting of his connections within the state police.
The victim said Imran committed indecent acts right in front of her daughter. She said this left her daughter so deeply traumatized that she became terrified of even going near her. She further said initially she could not muster courage to lodge a complaint against Imran. "However, recently, me and my family consulted members of the local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) unit and then lodged a complaint with police," she said.
According to South Zone ACP VB Jadeja, Imran is posted in the Rajkot city traffic branch. "According to the woman, Imran had been abusing her for the last one-and-a-half years. She has alleged that he even molested her in front of her five-year-old daughter. It is also alleged that Imran threatened the woman by showing her objectionable videos he had made and raped her against her will. Taking cognizance of the matter, the police took action and arrested the accused," he said.
Jadeja said a case has been registered against Imran under relevant sections of the BNS. Given the gravity of the case, senior police officers are monitoring the probe.
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