ETV Bharat / state

Police Commissioner Claims Pak Handlers Incited Workers' Protest In Noida

New Delhi/Noida: Noida Police commissioner Laxmi Singh on Thursday claimed two Pakistani handlers were behind the recent workers' protest in the city.

"During the workers' protest in Noida, inflammatory comments were posted on two X accounts created in the names of Anushi Tiwari and Mir Ilyas. The posts included claims of deaths in Noida and other false facts," Singh said.

The commissioner said an FIR was registered after the protests at Sector 20 police station. Upon investigation, both X accounts were discovered to be operated from Pakistan. Preliminary investigations revealed that it was a ploy by Pakistan to incite unrest in India's industrial cities, Singh said.

The commissioner said an organization called Mazdoor Bigul Dasta was responsible for inciting the workers. "Rupesh Roy, the head of the organization, along with Manisha Chauhan and Aditya Anand, conspired to incite violence in Noida. The three held meetings with various workers in Noida and addressed them. They will be arrested soon," she said.