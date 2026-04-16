Police Commissioner Claims Pak Handlers Incited Workers' Protest In Noida
The commissioner said inflammatory comments were posted on two X accounts. The posts included claims of deaths in Noida and other false facts, she said.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Noida Police commissioner Laxmi Singh on Thursday claimed two Pakistani handlers were behind the recent workers' protest in the city.
"During the workers' protest in Noida, inflammatory comments were posted on two X accounts created in the names of Anushi Tiwari and Mir Ilyas. The posts included claims of deaths in Noida and other false facts," Singh said.
The commissioner said an FIR was registered after the protests at Sector 20 police station. Upon investigation, both X accounts were discovered to be operated from Pakistan. Preliminary investigations revealed that it was a ploy by Pakistan to incite unrest in India's industrial cities, Singh said.
The commissioner said an organization called Mazdoor Bigul Dasta was responsible for inciting the workers. "Rupesh Roy, the head of the organization, along with Manisha Chauhan and Aditya Anand, conspired to incite violence in Noida. The three held meetings with various workers in Noida and addressed them. They will be arrested soon," she said.
Singh said on March 31 and April 1, Rupesh and Aditya were seen moving together in Noida. "On April 9 and 10, WhatsApp groups were created by circulating QR codes. On April 10, the laborers staged a protest, and on April 11, they were incited to block the roads. Subsequently, on April 11, when a peaceful settlement was reached, these individuals delivered inflammatory speeches to provoke the laborers," she said.
Workers staged violent protests in Noida's industrial sectors demanding wage increase. Over 300 company buildings were vandalized. Police identified Anand as one of the main conspirators. Anand, a resident of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, holds a BTech from NIT Jamshedpur. He has been instigating such protests across the country since 2020. Rupesh has been involved in similar activities since 2018, and his other associates are being traced, said police.
Singh said strict action will be taken against those accused of inciting violence during the workers' protest. "Preparations are underway to initiate NSA proceedings against these accused. The accounts of the key accused are being investigated and frozen. Their funding will also be investigated," she said.
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