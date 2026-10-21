ETV Bharat / state

'Violence-Hit Bastar Now Emerging As New Landscape Of Peace, Development': Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur: The decisive success against Naxalism is a testament to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of our brave security personnel, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. He stressed that Bastar, a region once plagued by violence and fear, is now emerging as a new landscape of peace, security, and development

Paying his tribute on the Police Commemoration Day, Sai said that the supreme sacrifice made by these personnel serves as an inspiration for building a developed Chhattisgarh, reiterating the government’s commitment to the welfare of the martyrs' families.

An event was held at the 4th Battalion Chhattisgarh Armed Force campus in Mana to mark Police Commemoration Day. During the ceremonial parade, the Chief Minister laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial to honour the brave personnel.

Sai felicitated the family members of the martyred police officers and personnel by presenting them with a shawl, a coconut (shrifal), and a memento. The Chief Minister said that Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to honour the valour of those who laid down their lives for the nation's security and the protection of its citizens. The day is observed in memory of the 10 police personnel who lost their lives on October 21, 1959, while confronting Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh.

"The success achieved against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh is the result of the courage and sacrifice of the police, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Bastar Fighters, and central security forces. Amidst the challenging conditions of remote forests and hills, our personnel demonstrated extraordinary bravery. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the coordinated efforts of the central and state governments have led to significant progress toward the eradication of Naxalism," Sai said.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai at Police Commemoration Day (ETV Bharat)

The Chief Minister said that areas that were once gripped by an atmosphere of fear and violence, are now witnessing an expansion of infrastructure, including roads, electricity, education, healthcare, drinking water, and communication facilities.

"Through initiatives like the 'Niyad Nellanar', 'PM-JANMAN' and 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan' schemes, development is being extended to remote tribal areas. The government's current priority is to establish lasting peace in Bastar and accelerate the pace of development, ensuring that prosperity and well-being reach every corner of the state," he said.