'Violence-Hit Bastar Now Emerging As New Landscape Of Peace, Development': Chhattisgarh CM
Vishnu Deo Sai said Police Commemoration Day reminds of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the country and ensure citizens' safety.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Raipur: The decisive success against Naxalism is a testament to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of our brave security personnel, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. He stressed that Bastar, a region once plagued by violence and fear, is now emerging as a new landscape of peace, security, and development
Paying his tribute on the Police Commemoration Day, Sai said that the supreme sacrifice made by these personnel serves as an inspiration for building a developed Chhattisgarh, reiterating the government’s commitment to the welfare of the martyrs' families.
पुलिस स्मृति दिवस पर माँ भारती की रक्षा और जनसेवा के लिए अपने प्राणों का सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले अमर वीर जवानों को कोटि-कोटि नमन। राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा और नागरिकों के विश्वास की रक्षा हेतु उनका सर्वोच्च बलिदान सदैव हमारी स्मृतियों में अमर रहेगा तथा हमें अपने कर्तव्यों के प्रति निष्ठा और समर्पण के साथ आगे बढ़ने की प्रेरणा देता रहेगा। जय हिन्द! @CGPoliceDept #PoliceCommemorationDay— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) October 21, 2026
An event was held at the 4th Battalion Chhattisgarh Armed Force campus in Mana to mark Police Commemoration Day. During the ceremonial parade, the Chief Minister laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial to honour the brave personnel.
Sai felicitated the family members of the martyred police officers and personnel by presenting them with a shawl, a coconut (shrifal), and a memento. The Chief Minister said that Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to honour the valour of those who laid down their lives for the nation's security and the protection of its citizens. The day is observed in memory of the 10 police personnel who lost their lives on October 21, 1959, while confronting Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh.
"The success achieved against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh is the result of the courage and sacrifice of the police, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Bastar Fighters, and central security forces. Amidst the challenging conditions of remote forests and hills, our personnel demonstrated extraordinary bravery. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the coordinated efforts of the central and state governments have led to significant progress toward the eradication of Naxalism," Sai said.
The Chief Minister said that areas that were once gripped by an atmosphere of fear and violence, are now witnessing an expansion of infrastructure, including roads, electricity, education, healthcare, drinking water, and communication facilities.
"Through initiatives like the 'Niyad Nellanar', 'PM-JANMAN' and 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan' schemes, development is being extended to remote tribal areas. The government's current priority is to establish lasting peace in Bastar and accelerate the pace of development, ensuring that prosperity and well-being reach every corner of the state," he said.
"The martyrdom of our security personnel is underpinned by the sacrifices, patience, and courage of their families. The state government remains steadfastly committed to the honour and welfare of these families. Alongside equipping our police forces with modern technology, resources, and superior training, we are continuously working for the benefit of our personnel and their families," Sai added.
Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Deo Gautam said, between September 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026, 84 Naxalites were killed during anti-Naxal operations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Police and central security forces. During this same period, six Chhattisgarh Police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty, he said.
"The joint efforts of our security forces have yielded decisive success against armed Naxalism. We express our deepest gratitude to the families of our martyrs. Furthermore, we urge our security personnel to remain steadfast in their commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and serving the nation," Gautam said.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that the contribution of those who laid down their lives for the nation's security and the service of its people will always be remembered. In addition to establishing peace in Naxal-affected regions, our security forces play a vital role in ensuring that the benefits of government schemes and development reach the common citizens, he said.
The CM and the deputy CM also visited the 'Shaheed Vatika' at Rajiv Smriti Van and laid floral tributes at the 'Amar Jawan Stambh' (Eternal Soldier Pillar) and at the memorial plaques bearing the names of the martyrs.
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