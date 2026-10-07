Police Clerk Dies In 'Accidental Fire' In Punjab's Panthakot
A night-duty police clerk died after his assigned AK-47 rifle accidentally went off while being cleaned during a shift change at Pathankot Police Lines.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Pathankot: A night-duty police clerk died on Wednesday morning after his service rifle accidentally went off inside the Pathankot Police Lines, officials said. The incident took place when the victim, Ram Singh, was handling weapons during a routine morning shift change. The shooting triggered widespread panic across the highly secured police compound.
"The accidental shooting occurred when night-shift personnel were depositing their firearms, and Singh began cleaning his assigned AK-47 rifle,” officials said. “The rifle went off suddenly, resulting in a fatal gunshot wound and subsequent death,” they said.
The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Division No. 2 Police Station confirmed that Singh’s body was shifted to the hospital for legal formalities, including post-mortem.
“We have moved the remains to the District Civil Hospital for a mandatory post-mortem examination. We will hand over the body to the family for final rites once the process is complete,” he said.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which governs accidental or unnatural deaths, and have launched a comprehensive investigation. “We are probing the incident from all angles to ascertain whether there was any violation of the weapon handling protocols at the police facility,” the SHO added.
Recent similar incident in Jammu
A similar incident took place in Jammu on August 2, when an Army personnel lost his life after his service rifle accidentally discharged while he was on duty at a post in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu. The incident occurred during operational duty at the forward Jogwan area of Khour, the officials said.
A preliminary probe suggests that the soldier's weapon went off accidentally, causing critical injuries to him. He was immediately provided medical assistance but succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.
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