ETV Bharat / state

Police Clerk Dies In 'Accidental Fire' In Punjab's Panthakot

Pathankot: A night-duty police clerk died on Wednesday morning after his service rifle accidentally went off inside the Pathankot Police Lines, officials said. The incident took place when the victim, Ram Singh, was handling weapons during a routine morning shift change. The shooting triggered widespread panic across the highly secured police compound.

"The accidental shooting occurred when night-shift personnel were depositing their firearms, and Singh began cleaning his assigned AK-47 rifle,” officials said. “The rifle went off suddenly, resulting in a fatal gunshot wound and subsequent death,” they said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Division No. 2 Police Station confirmed that Singh’s body was shifted to the hospital for legal formalities, including post-mortem.

“We have moved the remains to the District Civil Hospital for a mandatory post-mortem examination. We will hand over the body to the family for final rites once the process is complete,” he said.