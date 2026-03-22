ETV Bharat / state

Police Clash With Farmers In Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar: Police had to resort to lathi charge at a group of farmers to prevent them from marching towards the DC office, at Ramtirth Road in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday.

Police detained 16 farmers affiliated to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee who were marching to the DC office to stage a sit-in protest. Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Harpal Singh Randhawa said that the city DCP was injured in attack by the farmers following which the police had to resort to lathi charge. He said the farmers had not obtained permission to stage the protest. "The government has allocated a space at Ranjit Avenue to stage for protests," Randhawa said. However, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmers did not resort to violence. He refuted the police's claim that the DCP was injured in attack by the farmers. "We were enroute to the DC office and were detained on the way by police who resorted to violence," Pandher said.