Police Clash With Farmers In Punjab's Amritsar
Police said the farmers attacked the city's DCP. However, the farmers refuted the claim and said the police personnel resorted to violence.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Amritsar: Police had to resort to lathi charge at a group of farmers to prevent them from marching towards the DC office, at Ramtirth Road in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday.
Police detained 16 farmers affiliated to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee who were marching to the DC office to stage a sit-in protest. Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Harpal Singh Randhawa said that the city DCP was injured in attack by the farmers following which the police had to resort to lathi charge. He said the farmers had not obtained permission to stage the protest. "The government has allocated a space at Ranjit Avenue to stage for protests," Randhawa said. However, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmers did not resort to violence. He refuted the police's claim that the DCP was injured in attack by the farmers. "We were enroute to the DC office and were detained on the way by police who resorted to violence," Pandher said.
The farmers said an area of around 10 km was cordoned off by the police and they were prevented from entering the city. The farmers warned that their struggle will continue until those detained by the police are released and their demands are met.
The farmers targeted the central and state governments and said their main demands include review of the Indo-US agreement, repeal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, Labour Code and Seed Act. Apart from this, they are also demanding compensation for the losses of the farmers, action in cases of theft of trolleys and compensation to the families of the martyred farmers.
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