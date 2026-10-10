ETV Bharat / state

​ Police Bust Weapon, Narcotics Smuggling Networks In Punjab, Arrest 4 Persons ​

Chandigarh: The police have busted networks supplying illegal weapons and narcotics in Punjab and claimed a major breakthrough with the arrest of four people.

The Amritsar Rural Police busted two networks as part of a crackdown on the smuggling of illegal weapons and narcotics.

Sharing details regarding the operation, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X that they achieved a major breakthrough by dismantling networks supplying “illegal weapons and narcotics.”

According to police, they arrested four suspects and recovered 15 kg of opium, an M-16 rifle, nine illegal pistols, and 25 live cartridges.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused are allegedly linked to foreign smugglers and were involved in procuring illegal weapons. Separate FIRs have been registered at the Gharinda and Lopoke police stations in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to fully trace the backward and forward linkages and identify other individuals involved," said DGP Yadav in a post.

"The Punjab Police is committed to maintaining strict surveillance against the smuggling of illegal weapons and organized criminal networks, and to taking stringent action against those involved in the illegal supply and trafficking of weapons," the DGP said.

Last Sunday, in a similar operation, Amritsar Rural Police recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, ammunition, and two hand grenades by arresting a member of a weapons smuggling network.