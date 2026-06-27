Tamil Nadu Police Bust Smuggling Attempt, Seize Stolen Amman Idol In Kanchipuram
The accused involved in the smuggling were produced before the court and have since been remanded to prison.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Kanchipuram: A special team from the Idol Wing CID of the Tamil Nadu police has arrested three individuals who were attempting to smuggle an ancient metal idol of Goddess Amman near Walajabad in Kanchipuram district.
The arrested were identified as Premkumar (33) from Tenneri in Chengalpattu district, Purushothaman (33) from Aathur Vadapathi, and Vignesh (36) from Nathapettai in Kanchipuram district. According to the police, they were acting on a tip-off received by Umarani, Inspector of the Kanchipuram Range Idol Wing CID, on June 24, that three individuals were attempting to smuggle an antique idol, carried in a shopping bag, near the Thimmarajapettai bus stop.
A team was formed under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umarani of the Idol Wing CID (North Zone) and maintained a close vigil of the bus stop. When police questioned three individuals standing suspiciously with a shopping bag, the men attempted to flee.
The special team immediately intercepted and apprehended all three for questioning and searched the bag they were carrying. Inside the bag, they discovered an ancient metal idol of Goddess Amman, measuring approximately 30.5 cm in height and 16 cm in width, and weighing 2.300 kg. Subsequently, the special team took the three men to the police station for further interrogation.
Preliminary questioning also disclosed that the idol had been stolen from a temple somewhere in Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, the Idol Wing police arrested all three individuals. One of the accused, Vignesh, voluntarily provided a confession statement, and the police seized the idol from them.
A case was registered against them under Sections 35(1)(e) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 305(d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The original First Information Report (FIR) and the seized idol were submitted to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore, Chennai.
The accused involved in the smuggling were produced before the court and have since been remanded to prison. Releasing these details, the police said that an investigation is underway, led by Inspector Deivanayaki of the Villupuram Range, to determine which temple the smuggled idol belongs to and to identify the individuals behind the smuggling operation.
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