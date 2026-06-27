ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Police Bust Smuggling Attempt, Seize Stolen Amman Idol In Kanchipuram

Kanchipuram: A special team from the Idol Wing CID of the Tamil Nadu police has arrested three individuals who were attempting to smuggle an ancient metal idol of Goddess Amman near Walajabad in Kanchipuram district.

The arrested were identified as Premkumar (33) from Tenneri in Chengalpattu district, Purushothaman (33) from Aathur Vadapathi, and Vignesh (36) from Nathapettai in Kanchipuram district. According to the police, they were acting on a tip-off received by Umarani, Inspector of the Kanchipuram Range Idol Wing CID, on June 24, that three individuals were attempting to smuggle an antique idol, carried in a shopping bag, near the Thimmarajapettai bus stop.

A team was formed under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umarani of the Idol Wing CID (North Zone) and maintained a close vigil of the bus stop. When police questioned three individuals standing suspiciously with a shopping bag, the men attempted to flee.

The special team immediately intercepted and apprehended all three for questioning and searched the bag they were carrying. Inside the bag, they discovered an ancient metal idol of Goddess Amman, measuring approximately 30.5 cm in height and 16 cm in width, and weighing 2.300 kg. Subsequently, the special team took the three men to the police station for further interrogation.