ETV Bharat / state

Police Bust ISI-Linked Module, Two Arrested For Planning Attacks In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a dangerous module allegedly linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through its proxy Shahzad Bhatti. The two accused involved in the conspiracy have been arrested.

They were planning firing incidents, grenade attacks and targeted killings in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajveer (21) and Vivek Banjara (19), residents of the Gwalior region in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the duo was contacted through social media by a person named ‘Rana Bhai’, a close associate of Shahzad Bhatti. They were later directly linked to Bhatti and began working under his instructions.

Investigations revealed that Shahzad Bhatti, operating from Pakistan, was orchestrating a major conspiracy in India through a criminal network. He was recruiting youths via social media and providing them with money and weapons to carry out terror activities in Delhi-NCR.

Targets: Major Hotel And Crowded Areas

The Special Cell received intelligence inputs that the module planned to target a major hotel in Delhi, along with other crowded locations. Based on this, a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Police first arrested Vivek Banjara from Gwalior. Based on his inputs, the main accused, Rajveer, was later apprehended from the Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi.