Police Bust ISI-Linked Module, Two Arrested For Planning Attacks In Delhi-NCR
Major terror plot in Delhi-NCR foiled as police arrest two accused linked to a Pakistan handler, recover weapons and uncover plans for attacks.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a dangerous module allegedly linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through its proxy Shahzad Bhatti. The two accused involved in the conspiracy have been arrested.
They were planning firing incidents, grenade attacks and targeted killings in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajveer (21) and Vivek Banjara (19), residents of the Gwalior region in Madhya Pradesh.
According to police, the duo was contacted through social media by a person named ‘Rana Bhai’, a close associate of Shahzad Bhatti. They were later directly linked to Bhatti and began working under his instructions.
Investigations revealed that Shahzad Bhatti, operating from Pakistan, was orchestrating a major conspiracy in India through a criminal network. He was recruiting youths via social media and providing them with money and weapons to carry out terror activities in Delhi-NCR.
Targets: Major Hotel And Crowded Areas
The Special Cell received intelligence inputs that the module planned to target a major hotel in Delhi, along with other crowded locations. Based on this, a case was registered and an investigation was launched.
Police first arrested Vivek Banjara from Gwalior. Based on his inputs, the main accused, Rajveer, was later apprehended from the Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi.
Weapons, Digital Evidence Recovered
During the operation, the Special Cell recovered a pistol and six live cartridges from Rajveer. Several incriminating videos and voice notes were also found on their mobile phones, providing strong evidence of the conspiracy.
During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had earlier procured weapons from Amritsar and attempted to open fire at a club in Zirakpur.
They were also planning to target a major hotel in Delhi. Shahzad Bhatti was continuously providing them with funds and instructions.
International Conspiracy Foiled, Probe On
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Praveen Kumar Tripathi said, "This was a well-organised international conspiracy, which has been foiled in time." He added that all links connected to the Pakistan-based handler are being thoroughly investigated.
He said, "The entire network will be dismantled. Efforts are underway to identify other operatives linked to this module."
Police are continuing further investigation to trace the full extent of the network and its activities.
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