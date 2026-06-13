ETV Bharat / state

Police Bust International Drug Manufacturing Gang In Hyderabad

Abdullapurmet: Telangana Police on Friday busted an international drug manufacturing gang in Hyderabad by arresting two people with a large haul of contraband substances.

The arrest was made in a joint operation launched by the Telangana Eagle Force officials, Hyderabad Narcotics team, Abdullahpurmet police under Malkajgiri Commissionerate, and LB Nagar Zone Clues Team. Police have also made a recovery of 750 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakhs along with chemicals and manufacturing equipment.

The accused were identified as Keesari Matsyagiri, a businessman from Thirumalagiri in Suryapet district, and Nimmala Naresh, a resident of Mothkur in Yadadri-Bhongir district. The seizure was made in a raid at Batasingaram in Abdullapurmet mandal of Rangareddy district.

Officials of the Eagle Force under Telangana Police said that the investigation revealed that Matsyagiri was actively involved with an international gang that manufactures mephedrone drugs. The accused had also set up drug manufacturing units across the country in league with other members of the gang.

According to police officials, the accused were members of an international drug manufacturing gang with a criminal history of more than a decade.