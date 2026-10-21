Police Bust Illegal Drugs And Arms Smuggling Network In Amritsar; Seven Arrested
A hand grenade, two pistols and 3.491 kg of heroin were seized. The accused were in contact with foreign-based arms handlers for distribution among criminals.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Amritsar: Dismantling a drug trafficking, illegal arms and explosives smuggling network, Punjab police on Wednesday arrested seven individuals involved in it from Amritsar and seized one hand grenade, two pistols and 3.491 kg of heroin, a senior official said.
Sharing the information on X, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based smugglers supplying illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements.
Cases have been registered at the Chatiwind and Lopoke police stations in Amritsar. "FIRs have been registered at PS Chatiwind & Lopoke. Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish backwards and forward linkages," the DGP said.
Police said a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the entire network, past associations of the accused, sources of supply, and links related to future deliveries.
In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police dismantles a drug trafficking, illegal arms and explosives smuggling network, apprehends 7 accused and recovers 1 hand-grenade, 2 pistols & 3.491 kg heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based smugglers supplying illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements. FIRs have been registered at PS Chatiwind & Lopoke. Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish backward and forward linkages. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to cracking down on drug trafficking, illegal arms and explosives smuggling, and organised criminal networks to ensure the safety and security of Punjab.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 21, 2026
The DGP further said the Punjab Police is committed to tightening the noose on drug trafficking, the smuggling of illegal weapons and explosives, and organised criminal networks, to ensure the security and peace of the state.
Last week, Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar busted a cross-border arms and explosives smuggling module with the recovery of a .30 bore assault rifle, two hand grenades and 13 foreign-made sophisticated pistols from their possession.
Five people, including a father-son duo, were arrested during the operation. The recovered pistols include four 9MM Glocks and nine .30 bore pistols, along with 25 cartridges.
Apart from recovering arms and explosives, police teams had also confiscated two motorcycles used to move the consignments.
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