ETV Bharat / state

Police Bust Illegal Drugs And Arms Smuggling Network In Amritsar; Seven Arrested

Amritsar: Dismantling a drug trafficking, illegal arms and explosives smuggling network, Punjab police on Wednesday arrested seven individuals involved in it from Amritsar and seized one hand grenade, two pistols and 3.491 kg of heroin, a senior official said.

Sharing the information on X, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based smugglers supplying illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements.

Cases have been registered at the Chatiwind and Lopoke police stations in Amritsar. "FIRs have been registered at PS Chatiwind & Lopoke. Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish backwards and forward linkages," the DGP said.

Police said a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the entire network, past associations of the accused, sources of supply, and links related to future deliveries.

The DGP further said the Punjab Police is committed to tightening the noose on drug trafficking, the smuggling of illegal weapons and explosives, and organised criminal networks, to ensure the security and peace of the state.