ETV Bharat / state

Police Bust Human Trafficking Racket In Chhattisgarh; 2 Women Among 4 Arrested

Police also rescued a minor from the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. The lid was blown off the racket as police were investigating a complaint of abduction of a minor girl. The complaint was received on November 24 that the minor, who had left her home to visit Ambikapur with a woman acquaintance, however, did not return.

Vishal Garg, CSP, Surajpur, said that after the complaint was filed at the police station that the minor girl had been abducted, a team was constituted under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (SP). He said the team rescued the girl from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, and during interrogation, the names of other people surfaced in the case, who are currently being questioned.

Earlier, Surajpur SP Yogesh Kumar Patel had ordered the formation of a police team, and during searches, police traced the minor’s location to Madhya Pradesh. The team reached Chakeri village and conducted a raid to rescue the minor from the home of one of the suspects Shaitan Singh.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim had been subjected to human trafficking twice. About a year ago, the accused had sold the minor girl for rupees 80,000 in Sagar, but she had managed to escape and returned home. The girl was however sold again as traffickers lured the girl and sold her for a mere 60,000 rupees.