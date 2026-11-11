ETV Bharat / state

Police Bust Explosive Supply Network In Punjab, Arrest UK Returnee With Grenade

Amritsar: The police have busted an explosive supply network in Punjab by arresting a UK returnee after recovering a hand grenade from his possession.

Acting on a tip off, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) arrested Ramandeep Singh, alias Vicky. The accused was remanded to two days of police custody after police produced him before a court in Amritsar.

Giving details about the arrest, a police official, Amandeep Kaur, said that acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused and recovered the grenade from his possession.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused, Ramandeep, had returned to India from the UK only about four to five months ago and was associated with explosive supply networks in the state.

"We searched the vehicle of Ramandeep and spotted a hand grenade inside. An investigation is underway to determine who was the target of the accused," said Kaur.

According to the police, an individual identified as Dimple, who is based abroad, is allegedly operating an explosive supply network.

He has previously sent several consignments to Punjab and carries out activities through his local contacts.

The police also suspect that the network may have been earlier involved in the supply of explosive materials within the state.

According to police officials, they will conduct an interrogation of the accused during the two-day remand to determine where the grenade was procured from and the involvement of any other people in the case.