Police Bust Explosive Supply Network In Punjab, Arrest UK Returnee With Grenade
The State Special Operation Cell arrested young man and recovered a hand grenade from his possession.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Amritsar: The police have busted an explosive supply network in Punjab by arresting a UK returnee after recovering a hand grenade from his possession.
Acting on a tip off, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) arrested Ramandeep Singh, alias Vicky. The accused was remanded to two days of police custody after police produced him before a court in Amritsar.
Giving details about the arrest, a police official, Amandeep Kaur, said that acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused and recovered the grenade from his possession.
A preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused, Ramandeep, had returned to India from the UK only about four to five months ago and was associated with explosive supply networks in the state.
"We searched the vehicle of Ramandeep and spotted a hand grenade inside. An investigation is underway to determine who was the target of the accused," said Kaur.
According to the police, an individual identified as Dimple, who is based abroad, is allegedly operating an explosive supply network.
He has previously sent several consignments to Punjab and carries out activities through his local contacts.
The police also suspect that the network may have been earlier involved in the supply of explosive materials within the state.
According to police officials, they will conduct an interrogation of the accused during the two-day remand to determine where the grenade was procured from and the involvement of any other people in the case.
Earlier this month, on November 3, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate claimed to have busted three separate networks involved in supplying weapons and drugs in Punjab by arresting 11 people.
The police recovered 12 pistols, two hand grenades, 310.10 grams of heroin and 33 live cartridges during the operation.
According to information released by Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the investigation revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with handlers and gangsters based abroad.
The consignments of weapons and narcotics were delivered to Punjab through drones. Last month, in a major operation against the smuggling of arms and narcotics in the state, the Amritsar Rural Police arrested 7 accused and recovered 14 pistols and 20 kilograms of heroin from them.
According to the police, preliminary probe revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based handler to distribute arms through an organised network.
The police had registered FIRs at Gharinda and Kathunangal police stations in connection with the case.
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