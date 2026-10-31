ETV Bharat / state

Police Bust Smuggling Racket In Madhya Pradesh, Arrest 2 People With 871 Kg Cannabis

The estimated value of the contraband is believed to be over Rs 4.3 crore. Two persons, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from West Bengal, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Those arrested have been identified as the driver of the container, Dharamveer Singh (45), a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Vikram Karmakar (24), a resident of Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal.

The smugglers were allegedly transporting the cannabis inside a container, hidden among paint cans, when the seizure was made. The police have confiscated 412 paint cans found in the container.

The police have said that the seizure was made based on a tip-off. Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sampat Upadhyay said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team from the Crime Branch and the Gosalpur police spotted a suspicious container (registration number NL-01-AC-7191) near Muskara Mod on National Highway 30, from which the contraband was recovered.

"On October 30, information was received from an informant within the jurisdiction of the Gosalpur police station that cannabis was being smuggled in a container. Acting on this tip-off, the police pursued a vehicle and intercepted it near the Mohtra toll plaza. The two individuals inside the container attempted to flee but were apprehended."

According to police, during the search of the container, as many as 412 paint cans were discovered along with 28 sacks containing “packets of cannabis, wrapped in khaki-colored tape.”

During the investigation, the container driver, Dharamveer, disclosed to the police that he had departed from Visakhapatnam on October 18 and was accompanied by Vikram, and they were scheduled to arrive in Ambala on October 19.