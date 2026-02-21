ETV Bharat / state

Police Bust Andhra Pradesh Pickpocket Gang Involved In Theft At Shirdi Saibaba Temple

It is learnt that a group in suspicious attire was found roaming in a suspicious manner near the entrance number 3 of the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. Observing their suspicious activity, the security guards deployed at the gate kept watch on the group for some time.

Shirdi: Police have busted a gang from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool stealing cash and other valuables from devotees at the Saibaba temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi. Stolen valuables including 10 mobile phones and cash worth over Rs 1 lakh have been recovered from their possession.

After some time, a young girl, part of the group, was caught red-handed while trying to steal the purse of a Sai devotee woman. The girl along with a man and two women who were with her were taken into custody by the security guards of Sai Sansthan and the police. Around 10 mobile phones belonging to various companies, some foreign currency and Rs 1100 in cash, totaling Rs 1,17, 370, were recovered from their possession, police said.

Police bust pickpocket gang at Shirdi Saibaba temple (ETV Bharat)

The accused along with the stolen mobile phones and cash were later handed over to Shirdi Police. Shirdi sub-divisional police officer Amol Bharti while confirming the development, said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused hail from Atmakur village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh state. Police said that the accused namely Syed Khaja, Gokula Kalamma and Manikala Ramulamma, the ninth accused Asun, along with a minor girl and one more accused are absconding in the case and are being searched.