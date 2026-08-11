Police Book BJP Leader Over Extortion In Kashmir After Getting Over Rs 50,000
The FIR against was filed against Showkat Gayoor Andrabi at Police Station Pulwama on August 10.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir police have filed a criminal case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) and district president for Pulwama district Showkat Gayoor Andrabi for alleged extortion and threats.
The case was filed based on a written complaint from contractor Mohammad Yaseen Ganie, who alleged Andrabi committed extortion, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation. The FIR under sections 126 (2), 351 (2), 308 (2) and 308 (3) of the BNS was filed at Police Station Pulwama on August 10.
Following the case, the BJP initiated disciplinary proceedings against him. He was suspended and removed from all organisational posts including the district president Pulwama, according to an order signed by BJP state general secretary Mohd Anwar Khan.
Andrabi unsuccessfully contested the 2024 assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Pampore constituency. A turncoat, he had tryst with almost all political parties including National Conference (NC) and was part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) until the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of state into two union territories in 2019. He joined J&K Apni Party when it was floated in March 2020 but switched to BJP later.
The contractor alleged that he was legally working on extraction and transportation of soil works at Gurudwara Parbandhak, Barthana but Andrabi was interfering and obstructing him and his drivers workers.
"The accused has been repeatedly contacting the complainant over the telephone, threatening him and demanding illegal gratification as a condition for allowing the complainant to continue the lawful work," said the complainant in the FIR seen by ETV Bharat.
"The conduct of the accused is not an isolated incident but forms part of a continuous and deliberate course of harassment, intimidation and extortion, whereby the complainant is being repeatedly pressurised to make unlawful payments to the accused.”"
Ganie stated that Gayoor had demanded Rs 5 lakh from him as an illegal gratification and extortion for carrying out the work.
"(He) conveyed in substance that unless the complainant complied with his demand, he would not permit the complainant to continue his lawful work. The complainant initially refused to succumb to such illegal demands. However, the accused continued making calls and issuing threats and creating obstacles in the lawful work of the complainant,” it said.
On August 8, the complainant alleged Andrabi blocked their vehicles at the site in Parigam and when the drivers and staff questioned him, the accused threatened them with Public Safety Act (PSA).
“The accused has been using the threat of action under the Public Safety Act as a means of intimidating and coercing the complainant into complying with his unlawful monetary demands. The complainant respectfully submits that the threat of misuse of governmental/legal authority for the purpose of extracting money and forcing the complainant to abandon his lawful activity is wholly illegal and has caused grave apprehension and fear in the mind of the complainant,” it added.
The complaint seeking investigations said that Ganie was forced to make two payments to Gayoor comprising Rs 50,000 and Rs 4,000 in November 2025.