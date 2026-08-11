ETV Bharat / state

Police Book BJP Leader Over Extortion In Kashmir After Getting Over Rs 50,000

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir police have filed a criminal case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) and district president for Pulwama district Showkat Gayoor Andrabi for alleged extortion and threats.

The case was filed based on a written complaint from contractor Mohammad Yaseen Ganie, who alleged Andrabi committed extortion, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation. The FIR under sections 126 (2), 351 (2), 308 (2) and 308 (3) of the BNS was filed at Police Station Pulwama on August 10.

Following the case, the BJP initiated disciplinary proceedings against him. He was suspended and removed from all organisational posts including the district president Pulwama, according to an order signed by BJP state general secretary Mohd Anwar Khan.

Andrabi unsuccessfully contested the 2024 assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Pampore constituency. A turncoat, he had tryst with almost all political parties including National Conference (NC) and was part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) until the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of state into two union territories in 2019. He joined J&K Apni Party when it was floated in March 2020 but switched to BJP later.

The contractor alleged that he was legally working on extraction and transportation of soil works at Gurudwara Parbandhak, Barthana but Andrabi was interfering and obstructing him and his drivers workers.

"The accused has been repeatedly contacting the complainant over the telephone, threatening him and demanding illegal gratification as a condition for allowing the complainant to continue the lawful work," said the complainant in the FIR seen by ETV Bharat.