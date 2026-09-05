ETV Bharat / state

Police Book Agent After TN Woman's SoS Video Leads To Her Rescue In Kuwait

Kallakurichi: Police in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district booked a local employment agent on Friday after a domestic worker, whom he allegedly duped, was rescued in Kuwait following a desperate SOS video she posted detailing severe torture she was undergoing.

Responding to the viral video, officials swiftly intervened in the matter on Friday. In the clip, the woman, identified as Vanitha, pleaded for her life and talked about extreme cruelty, starvation, and unpaid wages she endured at the hands of her overseas employers.

"I am Vanitha, who had sought the Indian Embassy's help to rescue me. Now, I am in the Indian Embassy. Thank you, Indian Embassy. I have good dress and good food now," she said in a follow-up video, supposedly recorded inside the embassy.

The ordeal came to light when Vanitha, a mother of two, recorded her initial SOS message from a cramped room with her head covered. She stated she had travelled to Kuwait three months ago, but was denied her salary for the past two months. With folded hands, she made a direct appeal to the Kallakurichi District Collector and Superintendent of Police to rescue her before her employers could kill her.